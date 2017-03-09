West Memphis soccer falls to Valley View

The Blue Devils and Lady Devils soccer teams had a rough outing this past week agasint the Valley View Blazers

WM School District The Academies of West Memphis soccer teams opened their seasons Monday at Hamilton-Shultz Field with a pair of losses to 6A/5A-3 Conference foe Valley View.

The Lady Devils lost 7-0 while the boys fell 4-0.

In the boys game, Valley View got off to a 3-0 lead by halftime, but the Blue Devil defense held the Blazers to just one goal in the second half.

'We saw some good improvement on defense by some of our younger players,' said Blue Devil head coach Kris Wigginton.

The soccer teams will play again next Monday at Nettleton.

By Billy Woods