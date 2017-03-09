You are right… they are Wrong!

Sometimes, when the socalled professionals get together, the results are side-splitting humor-that is, if they were not so impactful on the public. That is because their professed expertise stinks with their buried prejudices.

Case in point: There is a local outfit that has a reputation of stiffing employees by withholding owed monies to them by filing uniform denials. This corporation's brainiacs recently cloistered together in a dark corner and concocted a devious plan to do just that once more.

Only this time, when they ran their plan up the flagpole, no one saluted.

Instead, on the contrary, their collective project disintegrated faster than a screaming vampire being dragged into the daylight — a burning, horrible death.

But what was REALLY going on was that these dolts had been main-lining the Kool-aid of their corporate masters, who are motivated by only one thing: Greed.

But, they were halted in their tracks by local officials, who saw through their motives.

You are right… they are wrong!

It's all about motivation.

For this sort is akin to absentee landlords, who neither know the Mid-South nor even live here, have no hint of who we are, what we are about, or how things are routinely done.

Which is exactly why (for example) in Memphis, they are calling out the lawyers to track down absentee landlords in their city and make them either sell their interests or clean them up. It's like a huge industry in that town, as it should be.

Why not here?

Why not drain our swamp the way they are draining it in Memphis… and also, by the way in Washington, D.C., on the national level? People are waking up.

We need to make the decisions about our lives… not the elites or power players in this county, nor this country.

Why?

Because you are right… they are wrong!

Sounds like I'm discussing something like the plan to shut down the old Mississippi River bridge to Memphis, doesn't it?

If you will recall, they have rescinded the preliminary study to shut down the bridge because the plans are too dated now, the 'experts' say.

Real-ly?

Maybe the plans were just w-r-o-n-g.

Only they can't say that, because they are too conceited to admit that they made a mistake in drawing up the original study.

Well, I looked at the study. Have you seen it? It called for a double lane, circling the cutoff and coming in on the other side of the expressway.

W-A-Y too much overthinking the project!

You don't have to be an engineer to see that a simple double-lane on THIS side of the expressway, without the necessity of shutting down anything was the CORRECT ANSWER!

You are right… they are wrong!

Do you recall another incident like this? It's was about a year ago… when they were working on the highway on this side of the bridge and shut down the lanes all the way to the West Memphis city limits?

Remember that?

And it took TWO HOURS to get home from Memphis?

That is, UNTIL some citizens (including yours truly) began to beat the drum for a call to action and (as in my case, contact the state officials in Little Rock about the fiasco and the horrid traffic tie-up it was causing.) We called for the lanes to be opened up closer to town.

Got action, though, didn't it? Lanes were opened, and all of a sudden it was a fifteen minute drive from the bridge.

You bet'cha!

You are right… they are wrong!

But, here's the gist of all this.

We do not need others making decisions that directly affect our lives.

And, by the way, there is no monopoly on common sense. The poor can be as smart as the well-to-do. Good ideas can come from those of any sector of our society, not just big dogs or the noblesse oblige. That is why Thomas Jefferson preferred and envisioned a government run by people like farmers and independent citizens — not career politicians.

Only today, what do we have? Career politicians who think they own their jobs instead of being elected to them.

Talk about your arrogance. As an aside in this discussion of 'so-called' experts, I know when my fellow writers send in a book project to publishers or agents these days that they do not even read submissions.

The 'experts' are too above it all to do so. It is considered passé. Instead, they ask only for a summary of a couple of lines of the plot (like a 'preliminary study?' Hint-hint) So, today, what if they were to read three of these great stories? What would they say?

What of the Book of Jonah in the Bible?

Tired tale of 'fish bites man.' 'Moby Dick,' by Melville?

Typical fisherman's lie about a 'giant catch.' How about 'The Old Man and the Sea,” by Hemingway?

Old geezer goes fishing, ho-hum.

The smug publishing world would say of all three, “Just another fishing story. Don't call us… we'll call you.” Why? Because they do not value the writing art anymore. Only plots of serial killers, sexual deviants or dope addicts are even considered.

It's all about shock value.

Signs of the time-arrogance gone wild.

Small wonder that reading as a pastime has fallen to an all-time low-going the way of decent music, basic math skills and cursive writing.

Know what?

You are right… they are wrong!

So, here's the Deal-e-o, as a friend of mine says: The best ideas come from those who are the most impacted by them. If you want to know how to fight a war, ask the soldier in the trenches — not the general sitting behind a desk thousands of miles away. If you want to know how to solve problems locally, ask a local. Not some absentee employer who has no skin in the game or a detached politician residing in the state capitol, nor the executives in some front office who are here to brow-beat and intimidate those in the local workforce, by subjecting them to 1920's style sweatshop piecework, environmental dangers, and potential safety disasters while paying minimum wage.

All the time being granted tax incentives and benefits on the backs of Arkansas taxpayers, who are left to foot the bill for their greedy ambitions.

High time for accountability, sensitivity to problems in the Mid-South area, and investing in the future of our area and people instead of exploiting them for profit and personal gain.

All this lies on OUR doorstep and is in OUR power to change.

If we don't do it… someone else will. And there's a reason we cannot do that.

Because… You are right… they are wrong!

Like that.