Becoming a ‘Hard Target’

Over the last couple of days, I have heard a lot in the news about random acts of violence. Not to get philosophical and suggest either we have free will or we don't. Rather I would like to discuss our awareness and what we possibly could do to deter the attacks on us. Similar to the article four weeks ago, about making our homes a hard target so “they” chose a different house. We also want to present ourselves as hard targets so “they” chose someone who appears weaker. I do not mean weaker in a physical sense, those of you that have seen me know that I am not a big guy at all.

However, we can be smart about how and what we do, to give off the allure that we are not the person to mess with because our situational awareness is high.

I have mentioned it before, we as humans are the only mammals that can suppress fear. Suppressing it is fine, but we cannot ignore it, we must use it to better ourselves. Fear is a good thing, it's what will ensure us laying next to our loved ones every night. Let's discuss a couple scenarios and what we could do to ensure the best-case outcome, keeping in mind nothing is ever 100%.

1. I attend ASU Mid-South at night time. Every time class is over and all the students are walking to their cars is it dark out.

Mid-South does a good job at keeping the security van driving around. Yet, there are little things we can do to better our safety. Walk with a buddy, there is safety in numbers. Park under or close to a light. Have your keys out and ready before you exit the building, you won't have to search for them in the dark outside your locked car, they could also act as a improvised weapon to defend yourself. Do not hit your unlock door button too far away from your vehicle, this tells everyone which car is yours. Finally, you could talk on the phone, saying out loud I am leaving school, be there in a couple of mins. These present a harder target if someone was watching.

2. Grocery stores, ladies with your purses setting them on top of your vehicle or leaving them in the buggy. Best place is to set it inside the trunk or inside the vehicle. Out of sight is out of mind; if there is nothing to grab then why bother?

3. Gas stations and pumping gas. It is common practice these days to get out and pump gas then check social media while we are waiting the 3 mins it will take to fill our tanks. Scan the parking lot and the inside of the store. If you'll notice most gas stations have large glass windows, easy to see in and out.

While you stay outside your vehicle, place your back to the car so you are looking at the pump. This allows you to look out at things and not be focused solely on the gas going into your vehicle.

4. Last one for all the Real Estate agents out there or anyone else that commutes alone. There is a great app called EmergenSee. It runs behind the scenes on your phone, activates your microphone, camera and GPS locator whenever you start the app. One of the features will call your emergency contact so someone is on the other line. This is for anyone who has to be alone with strangers or just wants to feel safe.

These are basic ways to present a hard target, someone who gives the appearance that they are alert and aware of their surroundings and would be harder to mess with. I will never suggest taking matters into your own hands.

After all we pay taxes so let Law Enforcement do their jobs, what we pay them for. With that in mind, you are the first line of defense when it comes to your personal safety. All ways take the best, safest action and maybe these random acts will become

less and less.

Rob French offers an expert’s view on home, community and personal safety. He has an extensive background in related fields and is currently serving as a Special Weapons and Tactics instructor for Tier 1 Group in Crawfordsville.

‘Safe & Secure’ By Rob French