Blue Devils win two at Valley view

WM Baseball sweeps doubleheader on Opening Day

WM School District JONESBORO — Gary Cordell's debut as West Memphis baseball coach could not have gone more swimmingly.

Cordell's Blue Devils swept a doubleheader on opening day at Valley View, winning the opener 7-0 and then completing the sweep with a 13-9 victory.

In the opener, ninth-grade lefty Price Watson spun four shutout innings and then got immaculate relief help from sophomore southpaw Trey Brossett and right-hander Tyler Thorn. The trio combined on a four-hit shutout.

'Our pitchers did a great job setting the tone today,' said Cordell. 'All of them have been throwing the ball well in practice. Price was phenomenal.'

On a 65-pitch count for his high school debut, Watson was a smash. He did not walk a batter, let his defense work for him and ended his day with only 55 pitches.

Cordell touted his team's speed before the season began and the Blue Devils did not disappoint. They stole six bases and showed great awareness advancing on wild pitches.

Speed accounted for the team's first run of the game.

Outfielder Tyla Bradford drew a two-out walk, stole second and came around to score on two throwing errors on the steal.

'We work on baserunning quite a bit,' Cordell said.

'We'll play some small ball. We didn't get our bunts down today, but I expect a few mistakes for our first game.'

The Blue Devils broke it open with two runs in the third and three more in the fourth. The two in the third was done with only one hit, a single by sophomore second baseman Mason Kearney, who reached base his first three times to the plate.

In the fourth, Blue Devil seniors Hayden Spears and Jackson Beech had RBI singles and senior shortstop Nick Allsbrook had a sacrifice fly.

West Memphis tacked on an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI grounder by junior center fielder Curtis Washington.

In two innings of work, Brossett allowed only an infield single. Thorn fanned two in his only inning of work.

'We played a lot better for our first game of the year than I thought we would,' Cordell added. 'Valley View had already played five games.'

In the nightcap, senior lefty Morgan Williams was the winning pitcher as the Blue Devils pounded out 11 hits, led by lead-off man Denver Burton's 3for-5 day.

Allsbrook, and Washington each laced two hits while Kearney, Williams, Lance Burch and Beech all had one hit apiece. Williams, Washington and Beech all had doubles.

By Billy Woods