Church Announcements

Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

Proctor: Sunday at 3 p.m. Holy Pound Cake Eph. 4-5. Bowl- Elder William Ellis, Butter-Minister Linnie Dove, Sugar- Minister Frazier Thomas, Flavor- Minister Sue Vaught, Spoon-Minister Colletta Triplett, Salt- Elder Nick Coulter, Eggs- Minister Shirley Collins, Baking Powder-Minister Rosie LaBaitts, Flour- Elder Robert Dave, Milk- Elder Billy Tyson, Pan- Elder Bruce Smith, and Oven- Elder Larry Price. Apostle Brenda Bush. Apostle L. B.

Hodges.

Consolidated Missionary Baptist State Convention of Arkansas: “Vision 2017” will convene at Old St. Paul MB Church Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 15th.

Morning classes 8:30 a.m.

daily and evening worship 7 p.m. nightly. Frederick Anthony, host pastor.

Earle Baptist Church,

1515 Second St., Earle: Come Revive Your Spirit with a combination of Pastors and Ministers from the Great City of Earle.

Hosted by Pastor Tony Wells Wednesday, April 5 through Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guests include Rev. Bobby Luckett, Jr. on Wednesday with lecturer Minister Buddy Nash, Rev. Darrell Smith on Thursday with lecturer Pastor A. Lester and Bishop C. L. Moore on Friday with lecturer Pastor F. Gamble.

Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry,

2805 S. Service Rd., West Memphis: Women in Fellowship this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Prophetess Gloria Broom of God Ministries Christian Church of Memphis. There will be other guest speakers. R. L.

Hunter, pastor.

Heavenly Peace Baptist Church, 902 E. Thompson St., West Memphis: Presents “The Four Gospel Writers” Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Speakers include Pastor J. C. Jones of West Memphis, Pastor Brian Schaffer of West Memphis, Pastor Deitrick Patterson of Hughes and Pastor Joseph Darby of Memphis. Rev. Gregory Powels, host pastor.

Kingdom Seekers Women’s Department:

Presents ‘A Mary & Elizabeth Encounter,’ A time of visitation with confirmation. Prophet Jessica Davis, host. Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, March 19th at 12 noon. Guests include Prophetess Julia Bibbs of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Prophetess Alisa Gibson of Southampton and Prophetess Dwana Whitaker.

Marion Church of God,

1747 Hwy. 64 W., Marion: Revival Sunday, March 19 at 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday March 21-23 at 7 p.m.

Evangelist Jumping John Ritcheson.

Marion Church of God,

1747 Hwy. 64 W., Marion: Spring Fling on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Easter bunny will be there so bring your kids to get their photo taken. Also live music, a bake sale, a silent auction and booths with antiques, arts and crafts. Guests include Christopher Tucker at 10 a.m., Minister Reagan Mills & The Marion COG Sanctuary Choir at 11 a.m., Vesse at 12 noon., Pastor Jarvys Jones & Temple of Refuge Praise Team at 1 p.m., and Denise Brooks & New Life Tabernacle Choir at 2 p.m. There will be vendors from Plexus, Monat, Plunder, Lularow and Younique. A 10 x 10 booth can be rented for $25. For more information contact Shirley Miller at 870-6360415.

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church: Celebrating Family and Friends Day Sunday at 3 p.m.

Special guest will be Greater Moriah MB Church and Pastor Bishop C.

L. Moore and family from Colt, 1st Baptist of Edmondson and New Mt.

Pleasant and VYAA Praise Dancers. Rev. James E.

Parker, host pastor.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Clarkedale: Cook out Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at 65 Bristol Rd, Marion. Meal consists of tamales, smoked sausages, nacho and cheese, Cokes and other drinks, in behalf of Choir Day. Sponsored by the Choir of Mt. Zion.

Rev. Leo Hayslett, host pastor.

New Beginning Outreach Ministry, 135 S. 9th St., West Memphis: Musicians Appreciation Day Sunday March 12 at 3 p.m. Guests include Reborn, The Gospel Voices and many more. Sponsored by Vickie McMillan.

New St. Paul Baptist Church, 326 S. 8th St., West Memphis: Annual Usher’s Day Program this Sunday at 3 p.m. Guest speaker Rev. A. J.

Williams pastor of Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Memphis. Ivory Tate is the chairperson.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E.

4th St., West Memphis: Church Anniversary Sunday at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Stephen Chitman of Second St. John MBC and others. S. J. Parker, pastor.

Old St. Paul News: No children’s church this Sunday. Bible Institute on Wednesday’s from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 8th, 22nd, and 29th. Pastor Anthony is the guest at Seekwell Christian Church in Lula, Mississippi for their Evangelism Conference on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle: Birthday Celebration for First Lady Prophetess Odessa Smith Sunday at 3 p.m. Guest speaker Co-Pastor Lydia Nance.

Various musical guests will be in attendance including Philadelphia Outreach Ministries, Divine Temple COGIC, Prophetess Johnny B.

Selvy and Evangelist Kate Hinton. For information call 870-792-0177.

Blessing Thru Faith Temple,