How many ways?

‘AWord from the Pastor’ By Clayton Adams

Religion according to one dictionary is the “Belief in and reverence for a supernatural power recognized as the creator and governor of the universe.”

There are many religions, too many to count and more are created every year. I don’t have a religion I have a personal relationship with a very personal God through His Son Jesus Christ.

There are not many ways to heaven there is only one way according to Jesus.

Responding to a question by one of his followers, Jesus the Christ said; “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me” (John 14:6).

The God I serve, believe in and follow, gave to each person the ability to choose who or what to serve in this very temporary physical life. For instance Joshua, who took the leadership role after Moses died said; “If it is disagreeable in your sight to serve the LORD, choose for yourselves today whom you will serve: whether the gods which your fathers served which were beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you are living; but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD” (Joshua 24:15). My God is about choice, to choose eternal life or not. All through the Bible, God is proven to be a God of choice.

This is the ultimate in kindness, generosity and love — my God (The great “I AM”) has given humanity the ability to choose who we will serve. From Genesis (the beginning) to Revelation (the end) God clearly lays out His plan, His purpose and His love for each person and provides the opportunity for us to choose to live for Him in this life and to live with Him in the life to come.

Not all roads lead to the same god or eternity. Jesus himself said in Matthew chapter 7 “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.” There is a choice to be made.

When Jesus died on the cross for my sins, your sins, He provided a way for salvation and gave us a choice to live with Him eternally or to live separated from Him. Choose Christ, He is the clear choice for life now and the life to come.

For as it states in Hebrews 2:3 “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation…” What is your choice?

