Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

No report from Water Operator, Rick Scarbrough, since he was absent. Sean Siders reported for the Fire Department during Chief Thomen’s absence, that the training facility was underway with locating the intermodial containers on Trout Rd. Code Enforcement Officer, Vince McDermott reported that letters had been sent out about grass cuttings and permits being issued were good. This month the meeting time was changed from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church is trying to finalize the paperwork on their new location at the old Horseshoe Lake Grocery on Lake Estates Dr. Anyone wishing to make monetary donations or labor donations should contact Deborah Thompson or Mike Carter at 169 Highland Dr., Horseshoe Lake, AR 72348. Bid packets for city grass mowing are now available to be picked up at City Hall on Highland Dr. and should be turned in no later than 6 p.m. on April 3rd., at the regular monthly meeting. A few more details need to be worked on with Sorrell-Smith Engineering Consultants, LLC before the work on Park can begin. ***

March 10th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Candice Hood Morgan and Noah Wylee Sanders.

March 11th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Angela Evans Driver, Vance Beasley, Colt Cox, Denny Babb and David Holmes, Jr. In Memory: H. E. Cupples, Sr.

March 12th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Amy Moseley Brown and Mary Grace West. Happy Anniversary to: Thomas & Cheryl Beene.

March 13th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Trey Michael Hydrick, Cassidy Wilbourn, Billy Able and Thad Harshbarger.

March 14th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Dyke Morris Arboneuax, Leann Cupples Rash, Hervey R. Galloway, Thomas A. Beene, Ivy Weathersby and Libby Cook. In Memory: Letha Vance and Brayden Michael Able.

March 15th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Misty H. Pouncey, Bo Baldwin, Frances Cook and Greg Yarbrough. Happy Anniversary to: Charley & Caroline Sorrels.

March 16th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Mary Crawford Spain and Breckyn Lindsay.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be April 1, at 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to donate items, time and monies can contact Marsha Siders at 870-394-2476. The location has normally been the Park next to City Hall, however if it is under construction in April, a new location will be determined and announced before April 1.

On March 6, the first of three “District Dig In” was held at the East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City. Approximately 100 Master Gardeners were in attendance. Those from Crittenden County attending were: Melinda Akins, Holly Bacon, Ron Baker, Marlene Christianson, Linda Farr, Margaret Harrell, Corrine Miller and Jeff Tacker. From St. Francis County were: Amber Billingsley, Betty S. Beazley, Linda Boren, Mitch Crow, Johnetta Crumbly, Hazel Gorman-Mitchell, Rita Johnson, Judy Manning, Lee O’Banion, Evelyn Rayford, Helen Ruth Towns, Stuart Towns and Martha Wilson. Other counties in attendance were: Craighead, Cross, Greene, Monroe, Phillips, Pulaski, White and Woodruff. Everyone enjoyed Janet Carson, Arkansas Master Gardener Coordinator and Consumer Horticulture Specialist. She did The Master Gardener Update Spring 2017. She stressed very hard the importance of us sending letters to State Legislators in regard to the Agriculture for the University of Arkansas System and the Division of Agriculture. She also commented that they will be trying a ZOOM session this October and hope to use it for on line training of future Master Gardeners starting in January 2018 through March/April. Then Chris Cooper, Shelby County Tennessee Extension Agent, did a program on “Vegetables from the Ground-Up”. Chris is also the host of “Family Plot” which airs its new season this Saturday, on WKNO (PBS) at 3 p.m. Lunch was provided by Delta Q of Forrest City. After lunch, Janet Carson did a program on Annuals & Perennialsunderused or new.

Mass, 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Daylights Saving Time, set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed.

March 12th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

March 13th

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6:30 p.m.

Hughes Town meeting, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Horseshoe Lake Ladies Bunko, 7 p.m., Home of Lethia Jo Cupples.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com

March 14th

Zumba Class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

March 16th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

March 17th

Next weekly column appears.

Hughes Town & Country Garden Club meet 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

St. Patrick’s Day.

March 20th

Memorial Service, 2 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church for Nancy Irene Jopek.

