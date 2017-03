Marriage Licenses

March 1 Willie N. Flanagan, 37, and Tara D. Newman, 33, both of Marion Gerardo Rivera, 32, and Stephanie N. Harris, 34, both of Memphis Francisco J. Zuniga, 23, and Karla E. Garza, 24, both of Memphis David Sotelo, 35, and Gloria N. Guerreo, 24, both of Memphis Pablo D. Tapia, 34, and Beatriz A. Martinez, 30, both of Cordova, Tennessee Ethan Vaughn, 23, and Casey E. Stewart, 19, both of Hernando, Mississippi Heriberto Martinez, 36, and Maria B. Hernandez, 33, both of Horn Lake Mississippi March 2 Alejandro Ayala, 31, and Maria A. Velazquez, 24, both of Arlington, Tennessee Pedro Cesar Perez, 37, and Estibaliz Zapata, 35, both of Bartlett, Tennessee Darwin M. Rodriquez, 34, and Aurora Cruz, 47, both of Memphis Cruz L. Romero, 51, and Citalxochitt Gonzalez, 41, both of Bartlett, Tennessee Miles J. Wilson, 30, and Casondra L. Henderson, 27, both of Memphis Emilo Acabal, 29, and Nancy Delgado, 32, both of Memphis March 3 Hugh Saucedo, 38, and Ludibella D. Albarsan, 31, both of Cordova, Tennessee Jimmy N. Meadows, 29, and Ollisa L. Puryear, 28, both of West Memphis Francisco Camilo, 39, and Josefa E. Taveras, 60, both of Forest Park, Georgia Sandipkumar Patel, 33, and Marcela G. Cruz, 32, both of Southaven, Mississippi Gilbert Rivera, 59, and Concepaun Moreno, 62, both of Memphis Manuel A. Aquillon, 38, and Dinora M. Juarez, 32, both of Memphis Izael A. Alvarez, 22, and Heidy A. Ramirez, 21, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Duwantarius D. Washington, 24, and Terrica S. Hollins, 26, both of West Memphis Romeo C. Gomez, 34, and Herlinda G. Martin,19, both of Memphis Luis F. Ortiz, 22, and Lesley Iamie, 20, both of Memphis William C. Campbell, 39, and Katherine E. Stalls, 36, both of West Memphis Bryan E. Earney, 41, and Valerie P. Fletcher, 43, both of West Memphis Osman R. Pena, 33, and Miriam A. Amador, 39, both of Cordova, Tennessee March 6 Royce S. Peppers, 31, and Tammy A. Thompson, 31, both of Hughes Juan L. Myanda, 37, and Elin Agular, 34, both of Memphis Aaron M. Wallace, 38, and Elizabeth L. Lutzardo, 47, both of Cordova, Tennessee March 7 Albert L. Austin III, 27, and Latesha Jordan, 23, both of West Memphis Darion J. Hubbard 2nd, 22, and Lamia T.Tennial, 26, both of West Memphis Samuel C. Pitts, 20, and Katie J. Moore, 21, both of West Memphis Roberto C. Barranco, 28, and Ashley M. Hernandez, 30, both of Memphis March 8 Larry K. Smith, 64, and Delois M. Peyton, 51, both of Memphis Griselda G. Ortega, 45, and Raquel C. Abarca, 44, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

March 1

Tonya Nix vs. Barry Nix

March 2 Evon S. Littleton vs. Christopher T. Littleton Amanda Hall vs. Shuan Hall Kara Michelle Glass vs. Scott Benjamin Glass David Allen Brooks vs. Mallorie D. Haley Teundra Lynnette White vs. Travis Montrell White Juan Perez vs. Brook Perez March 3 Jacqueline G. Sprattlin vs. Eugene T. Sprattlin March 6 Peggy Clark vs. Timothy Clark Jr.

Marion Police Reports 02/20/17 – 02/27/17

02-20-17 – 7:52am – Rica Road – Harassment 02-20-17 – 12:05pm – 848 Bayou Vista – Breaking and Entering 02-20-17 – 10:17am – 66 Meadowbrook – Theft of Property 02-20-17 – 9:00am – 101 Brougham – General Information 02-20-17 – 4:00pm – 332 Brentwood Cove – Criminal Mischief 02-20-17 – 9:00pm – 378 Park Assault on a Family Member 02-20-17 – 6:30pm – 864 Bayou Vista – Battery 02-21-17 – 4:00pm – 350 Afco – Failure to Appear 02-21-17 – 4:46am – 433 Birdie #11 – General Information 02-21-17 – 7:15am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 02-21-17 – 7:20am – 104 Cottonwood Cove – Theft of Property 02-21-17 – 10:18am – 6601 N I-55 – Persons in Disagreement 02-21-17 – 12:00pm – 227 Blair – General Information 02-21-17 – 11:00am – 1 Patriot Drive – Theft of Property 02-21-17 – 7:00pm – 278 Park Domestic Battery / Assault 02-21-17 – 6:00pm – 723 Lena – Attempted Suicide 02-21-17 – 9:30pm – Block Loitering / Disorderly Conduct 02-22-17 – 3:27am – 328 Alta Vista – Contempt of Court 02-22-17 – 4:30am – Bayou Vista – Found Property 02-22-17 – 11:00pm – 647 White Oak – Theft of vehicle / Theft of Firearm 02-22-17 – 6:25am – 389 Springdale – Breaking and Entering 02-22-17 – 7:50am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 02-22-17 – 6:30am – 100 Medel Marconi – Harassment 02-22-17 – 6:00pm – 719 Pin Oak – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-22-17 – 8:00am – 3477 Highway 77 – Interference with Custody 02-22-17 – 8:00am – 260 Whispering Winds – Criminal Trespass 02-22-17 – 11:00am – 801 Carter – Theft of Property 02-22-17 – 2:00pm – 3477 Highway 77 – Found Property 02-22-17 – 11:00am – 179 Cypress – Assault on a Family Member 02-22-17 – 6:40pm – 378 Park Harassment 02-22-17 – 4:30pm – 601 Wintree – Domestic Battery / Robbery 02-22-17 – 5:15pm – Highway 77 – No Turn Signal / Suspended Driver License 02-22-17 – 7:00pm – 429 Birdie #8 – Drunk, Insane, and/or Disorderly 02-22-17 – 5:15pm – 2695 Highway 77 – Obstructing Governmental Operations 02-23-17 – 5:55am – 469 Meredith – ORD 109 / ORD 239 02-23-17 – 7:45am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 02-23-17 – 11:07am – 425 Magnolia – Fraudulent Use of a Credit card 02-23-17 – 10:47am – 328 Alta Vista – Contempt of Court / Public Intoxication 02-24-17 – 8:30am – 100 Medel Marconi – Harassment 02-24-17 – 8:30am – 280 Manor – Disorderly Conduct 02-24-17 – 12:29pm – 254 Casa View – Persons in Disagreement 02-24-17 – 2:51pm – 29211 Highway 77 #17 – General Information 02-24-17 – 2:50pm – 136 Block – Harassing Communications 02-23-17 – 10:30pm – 212 Barton – ORD 109 02-25-17 – 12:27am – 531 Par #7 – General Information 02-25-17 – 3:19am – 1944 Highway 77 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-25-17 – 4:29pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 02-25-17 – 4:33pm – 347 Park Criminal Mischief 02-25-17 – 9:15pm – 452 Military Road – Forgery 02-25-17 – 9:14pm – 127 Sycamore – Domestic Battery 02-25-17 – 9:50pm – 602 Stewart Cove – Drug paraphernalia with Purpose to Use x 2 / Possession of a Controlled Substance 02-26-17 – 4:00am – 821 BLVD Saint Germaine Domestic Battery 02-26-17 – 4:20pm – 3821 Complex Road – General Information 02-26-17 – 8:00pm – 641 Riverwest Circle – Domestic Battery 02-26-17 – 9:02pm – 403 E. Brinkley Loop #5 – Persons in Disagreement 02-27-17 – 5:51am – 3440 I-55 – DWI DRUGS

West Memphis Police Reports 2/20/17 – 2/26/17

2/20/17 9:24 AM 1101 1/2 Ingram THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/20/17 9:25 AM 205 S Redding ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 2/20/17 9:42 AM 101 Georgetown DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $5,000 BUT < $2500 2/20/17 1:08 PM 902 N Redding St. 902 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/20/17 11:28 AM 619 S 15Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 2/20/17 11:39 AM 3990 E Service RD 154 VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER 2/20/17 12:43 PM 2501 S Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/20/17 2:23 PM 2100 E Barton AVE FOUND PROPERTY 2/20/17 2:24 PM 2906 Beatty St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/20/17 2:41 PM 501 W Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/20/17 2:58 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/20/17 3:10 PM 303 N Rhodes ST 15 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 2/20/17 5:02 PM 518 N 14Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/20/17 5:19 PM 221 Pirani Hdqts RD THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – ALL OTHERS 2/20/17 5:24 PM 100 Court SQ FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/20/17 8:00 PM 835 S Woods ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEAPON 2/20/17 10:53 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 2/21/17 12:46 AM South Avalon Street/ Auburn Street CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING 2/21/17 2:16 AM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/21/17 8:19 AM Unknown THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/21/17 9:33 AM 917 Mimosa DR DISORDERLYCONDUCT 2/21/17 12:47 PM 3500 E Broadway AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / OTHER CONTAINER, APPARATUS, OR EQUIPMENT 2/21/17 1:04 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 2/21/17 1:24 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/21/17 1:31 PM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 2/21/17 2:18 PM 511 Garden LN GENERAL INFORMATION 2/21/17 3:11 PM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/22/17 9:20 AM 1850 N Avalon ST 58 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 2/21/17 3:47 PM 304 Wyanoke RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS

INJURY

2/21/17 10:27 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD BATTERY 2ND DEGREE / INJURES EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN OR OTHER MEDIC 2/22/17 3:31 AM Princeton Street / Auburn Avenue REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/22/17 3:33 AM South 12th Street / East Polk Avenue RESISTING ARREST REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / USES FORCE 2/22/17 3:41 AM 100 block S. 12th POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/22/17 4:42 AM 401 S College BLVD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/ THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 2/22/17 10:00 AM 100 W Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/22/17 2:17 PM South Loop POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/22/17 2:38 PM 3971 Waverly Rd. HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 2/23/17 1:28 AM Broadway / Pearce FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 2/22/17 4:36 PM 3477 Ar-77 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/22/17 4:37 PM S. 26th Street/ East Monroe RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 2/22/17 6:59 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 2/22/17 7:47 PM 807 Richland DR POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/22/17 8:36 PM 504 Auburn AVE FRAUDULANT USE OF CREDIT CARD – VALUE STOLEN OVER $1,000 2/22/17 9:48 PM South 13th Street / E Jackson Avenue POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 2/23/17 12:22 AM 620 W Broadway Suite 7 BLVD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 2/23/17 10:19 AM 219 Bettis AVE COMMUNICATING A FALSE ALARM / CAUSE ACTION BY AN OFFICIAL OR AGENCY 2/23/17 3:15 PM 714 Purdue AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 2/23/17 3:39 PM 213 N Avalon ST FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 2/23/17 4:31 PM 120 Thompson AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/23/17 4:44 PM 730 S 8Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 2/23/17 4:38 PM 3225 E Broadway AVE THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 2/23/17 5:56 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/23/17 6:21 PM 1109 Missouri ST GENERAL INFORMATION 2/23/17 6:29 PM 1550 Ingram FORGERY 2/23/17 6:41 PM South Loop / E Polk Avenue POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 2/23/17 6:41 PM 409 S 21St ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/23/17 6:53 PM 350 Afco RD HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 2/23/17 11:12 PM 1700 E Barton AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 2/24/17 4:04 AM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/24/17 4:15 AM Walker/ grove LOITERING 2/24/17 5:58 AM 2960 Autumn AVE 171 FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 2/24/17 9:04 AM 1402 Crestmere ST 1 LOITERING 2/24/17 10:28 AM 501 W Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS PHYSICAL INJURY TO SCHOOL 2/24/17 11:03 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 2/24/17 11:31 AM Woods/Broadway REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/24/17 11:42 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/24/17 2:27 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 2/24/17 2:34 PM 210 W Service Rd. POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/24/17 3:22 PM Unknown FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 2/24/17 4:09 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/24/17 4:47 PM 400 Lehr RD GENERAL INFORMATION 2/24/17 5:09 PM 1985 Kroger DR C1 ASSAULT – 3RD DEGREE / CREATES APPREHENSION OF IMMINENT INJURY 2/24/17 5:24 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/24/17 6:25 PM 300 S Avalon St. THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 2/24/17 6:46 PM 2017 Goodwin AVE RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 2/24/17 11:24 PM DeAuntea Farrow Drive/Goodwin Avenue FOUND PROPERTY 2/25/17 9:57 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 2/25/17 12:50 PM 511 Garden LN GENERAL INFORMATION 2/25/17 4:47 PM 650 W Service Rd. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/25/17 6:32 PM 1513 E Arrington DR ROBBERY AGGRAVATED 2/25/17 10:52 PM South Grove Dr./ East Tyler Ave. POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 2/25/17 11:10 PM Grove/Tyler POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 2/25/17 11:35 PM Grove/Tyler POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 2/26/17 1:19 AM 100 Court AVE SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/26/17 1:21 AM East Barton Avenue / East McAuley Drive POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 2/26/17 10:41 AM 228 S 8Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/26/17 3:24 PM 407 Birch ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 2/26/17 4:11 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/26/17 6:45 PM 2527 E Thompson Ave. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/26/17 8:17 PM 1900 N Avalon ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/26/17 9:24 PM 200 N 26Th St. TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE