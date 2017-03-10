Patriots Soccer notches first win of season

Behind two goals from an All- State kicker, a beautiful shot from another senior and a defensive shutout, the Marion Patriots earned their first victory of the season Tuesday night

The Marion Patriots soccer team (1-1-1 overall, 0-1-0 6A/5A-3 Conference) earned their first season win Tuesday night in the form of a 3-0 victory over the Jonesboro Westside Warriors (0-3-0, 0-0-0).

Senior Joshua Harris ignited the Patriots with a beautiful shot that hooked into the back of the net in the 28th minute of the first half. “It was huge,” Marion Patriots soccer head coach Craig Smith said. “Not only was it a nice goal to give us the lead, but it was a beautiful shot. He hooked it and that thing curved all the way into the top of the corner. So, not only was it a goal but it was a pretty good goal and a really big boost.”

Following Harris’ opening goal, the Patriots found separation very late in the first half. With time running down on the first half of play, Parker Holland raced to set up a corner kick. Holland’s kick soared through the air and found Bradford Doherty’s head before Doherty used his head to rocket the ball pass the goalie and into the net at the 1 minute mark of the first half.

The way the goal was scored, a header with time running down on the opening stanza, sparked the Marion team, according to Smith.

“It was a huge boost,” Smith said. “It got everybody really excited. We already had one, but getting that second one and that cushion with time expiring, it was a big momentum boost. Corners are really exciting. Bradford kind of has a reputation for scoring goals on corners with his head. It’s fun to see him do that and live up to that name.”

The Holland-Doherty connection was hardly a fluke. The pair works often in practice on perfecting the art of the corner kick, according to Smith.

“It’s almost like a joke on the team now, but it’s true,” Smith said. “Him and Bradford have a connection. I’m pretty sure every corner Bradford has scored off of has come from Parker. They just connect. Parker has really good placement and can put it in a good spot. So, it just works.”

Doherty drilled home a goal again in the second half, giving the Patriots the final 3-0 lead.

Weather playing soccer or football, Doherty has success kicking. The Marion soccer player also kicks for the football team, twice setting the Marion school record for field goal distance last season by kicking through a pair of 45-yard field goals. The Marion kicker’s success notched him All-State honors and recently earned him a scholarship offer which he accepted to play football for Henderson State.

Doherty’s scoring ability is a big shot to team moral, according to Smith.

“It’s fun to score and it gives Bradford, and everybody around him, confidence,” Smith said. “Bradford, and our other seniors, having experience scoring and success on the field helps tremendously.”

Defensively, in the victory the Patriots pitched their first shutout of the season. Smith believes that having a couple of games under their belt and having figured out which combinations of players work best on the pitch together has allowed the team to become more comfortable and imposing on defense.

After the match, Smith expressed relief that his team earned their first victory of the young season.

“It’s a relief and it’s also just fun,” Smith said. “We were able to get a good lead and we were able to work a lot of players in the rotation. It just makes it so much fun to get everybody involved and have success. It’s fun and nice to have some momentum for the next game.”

The Patriots hosts the Valley View Blazers (4-1-0, 1-0-0) in their next match, this Monday at 7 p.m. on Patriots Field in Marion.

By Collins Peeples