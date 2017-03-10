The Benefits of Physical Activity in Elementary Schools

Crittenden County Collector to serve on AAC board of directors

Foote tapped for leadership role

Association of Arkansas Counties Little Rock, Ark. — Crittenden County Collector Ellen Foote participated in her first Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) board of directors meeting on Feb. 8, 2017. Foote is president of the Arkansas County Tax Collectors Association and will represent the collectors’ association on the board for a two-year term.

Foote has a total of 28 years of county government service, having served 10 years in the Crittenden County clerk’s office before being elected Crittenden County collector, a position she has held for 18 years. Foote has been active in the collectors’ association, previously serving on the continuing education board. She also served on the Arkansas State Land Commission Advisory Board under former state Land Commissioner Mark Wilcox.

The AAC supports and promotes the idea that all elected officials must have the opportunity to act together in order to solve mutual problems as a unified group. To further this goal, the Association of Arkansas Counties is committed to providing a single source of cooperative support and information for all counties and county and district officials. The overall purpose of the association is to work for the improvement of county government in the state of Arkansas. The Association accomplishes this purpose by providing legislative representation, on-site assistance, general research, training, various publications and conferences to assist county officials in carrying out the duties and responsibilities of their office.

From Christy L. Smith