Blazers catch fire in second half, defeating Marion

The Marion Patriots boys soccer team couldn’t keep pace in a second half which the Marion team allowed five goals and eventually fell to the Valley View Blazers

After an impressive first half, the Marion Patriots boys’ soccer team (1-3-1 overall, 0-2-0 6A/5A-3 East Conference) lost pace against the Valley View Blazers (6-1-0, 3-0-0) in a 6-0 loss Monday night.

Though the Patriots gave up 5 goals in the second half, Marion head coach Craig Smith came away feeling positive about the first-half performance he saw from his team.

“We had a lot of control and were setting the ball well,” Smith said. “We looked composed. We were really working well together with our passing and communication.”

However, the Patriots, who played in their fourth game in seven days, fell victim to fatigue in the second half which led to lackadaisical play, according to Smith.

“I think 15 minutes into the second half our defense and midfield got tired,” Smith said. “We were ball watching and weren’t being as aggressive as we should be on defense. It just seemed like we were out of juice.” While Marion struggled to find energy, the talented and experienced Blazers continued with the same level of play, causing problems for the Patriots.

“While we were sitting back, Valley View kept their same pace and really came at us there in the last 30 minutes,” Smith said.

“This was the best team we’ve played all year, I think. They’re a really talented team. It took a lot of our effort to maintain that level of play. We just couldn’t keep that level up towards the end. We’re getting better each game, but early in the season we just haven’t gotten that endurance yet.”

The Patriots need to make the most out of one day’s rest before trying to resume their first half play against Valley View tonight against the Jonesboro Hurricane (6-30, 2-1-0). Smith expects another tough match to close out the pre-springbreak schedule.

“We expect a high caliber game,” Smith said. “We need to have that same level of play we had today and make it last the whole time. We have to bring that intensity in the first and second halves.”

Following tonight’s match in Jonesboro against the Hurricane, Smith plans on letting his players get some muchneeded rest as the students enjoy their spring break.

It’s Smith’s hope that a relaxing week can propel the team into success for the rest of the season.

“Normally, we take spring break to rest,” Smith said. “What I’ve noticed in the past couple of years is that after spring break we play better. Our bodies have a chance to rest, recuperate and give us a boost heading into the rest of the season.”

Kick-off between Marion and Jonesboro tonight is in Jonesboro and is slated for 7 p.m.

By Collins Peeples