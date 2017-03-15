Five SEC teams invited to the dance, but all will be stood up

While the Southeastern Conference is well- represented in this year’s NCAA Tournament field, none of the schools will cut down the nets this season. But, most importantly, that includes Kentucky

sports@theeveningtimes.com

It’s the most wonderful time of year again. No, not Christmas or New Year’s, while those holidays are merry and happy, respectively. No, I’m talking of course about NCAA March Madness, where Cinderellas are born, dreamers relish in the next huge upset and despite what conflicts are going on in the world, we can all unite and root against Kentucky.

Five SEC schools were invited to this year’s big dance, led by the twoseeded Kentucky Wildcats (29-5) and super-villain, evil genius and former Memphis Tiger head coach John Calipari.

Joining the Wildcats from the SEC are, the eightseeded Arkansas Razorbacks (25-9), the ninth seeded Vanderbilt Commodores (19-15), the fourth-seeded Florida Gators (24-8) and the seventh- seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (2210).

Here’s why none of those schools, including and most importantly Kentucky, will win the NCAA Men’s Championship this season. Arguably, the second most impressive SEC team in this year’s field is the Florida Gators. The Gators actually stand the best chance of proving me wrong. An opening round game against East Tennessee State University should be a Florida victory, though stranger things have happened in March.

Assuming Florida advances to the round of 32, there the Gators would run into five-seed Virginia or 12-seed, and 56 percent favorite to beat Virginia according to Bing.com, UNCW. Either way the Gators should be fortunate enough to claw their way into the sweet 16.

However, here lies the problem. A sweet 16 matchup for Florida predicts to draw overall number one seed Villanova.

Villanova only suffered two losses this season and it's hard to imagine a worn-out Florida team becoming the third.

The next highest seeded SEC team is the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Expect the Gamecocks to make an early exit with Frank Martin’s tournament Gamecocks team.

The Gamecocks closed out the season losing six of nine contest, including bad losses to non-tourney teams Ole Miss and Alabama. Their firstround opponents, the 10seed Marquette Golden Eagles (19-12) are much more tournament experienced and defeated two SEC schools, Vandy and Georgia, by double digits this season. I’m calling a Golden Eagle win in the first round.

Now, what about the Arkansas Razorbacks?

The Razorbacks come into the tournament hot, despite an ugly loss in the SEC Championship game to Kentucky. Winners of 8 of 9 contest and in the big dance for the second time under Mike Anderson, Arkansas finds itself in the toughest region, the South bracket. The Razorbacks draw an experienced nine-seeded Seaton Hall (21-11) team in the opening round and if the Hogs win they are rewarded, most likely, with a second-round matchup against one-seeded North Carolina (27-7).

Now, I believe in miracles. Maybe, the Razorbacks upset the Tar Heels in the second round. If they do: Kentucky, UCLA and Butler are just a few of the teams that could await them in later rounds, making an Arkansas championship run highly questionable.

The ninth-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores draw eight-seed Northwestern in the round of 64. In the battle of the GPA, I’m giving the edge to Vandy. The ‘Dores are more experienced in tournament play, making the dance seven times under former head coach Kevin Stallings and with their current head coach, Bryce Drew, having two tournament appearances.

Northwestern has never gone dancing before in school history. If Vanderbilt does outthink their way past Northwestern and onto the round of 32, they will most likely face the oneloss Gonzaga Bulldogs.

But the Zags hardly have a long history of winning in the NCAA tournament themselves. So, let’s say Vanderbilt outsmarts the Bulldogs. In that case, Vandy would still have to maneuver its way past Arizona, Florida State and West Virginia in order to come out of the Western bracket victorious. The ‘Dores shoot a lot of three’s and that can carry them a long way, but it can also cause an early exit.

So, SEC foes, let’s all set aside our differences for the remainder of the season and come together for one common purpose – rooting against the Kentucky Wildcats.

You may get the feeling that I’m not the biggest Kentucky fan. While I’m sure that the Kentucky Wildcats and head coach/Green Goblin John Calipari are all great people, I do not practically care for them. I could tell you it’s because I don’t believe in the “one-anddone” philosophy of college basketball that Kentucky has seemed to master. I could tell you that Malik Monk should have gone to Arkansas.

But the real reason is I still disagree with the way Calipari left Memphis high and dry right as sanctions rained down on the Tigers in the wake of information that Derrick Rose actually did not participate in the standardized testing which was required for him to attend school. But, I digress.

Here’s why Kentucky will not cut down the nets this season. First off, as all Kentucky teams are, they are inexperienced.

Yes, Calipari has ample experience in this tournament. However, the eight freshmen, seven of which have already declared for the NBA Draft, on the Wildcat’s roster do not.

Another, and more damaging reason, is that Kentucky, like Arkansas, plays in the strongest regional bracket in the tournament (the South bracket). The first real threat to a Kentucky championship will probably come against Wichita State in the round of 32. I, personally, having Kentucky making an exit there. However, if Kentucky does fight their way past Wichita State, an All-American point-guard in Lonzo Ball will be waiting with the rest of the UCLA Bruins (29-4).

If the young Wildcats move past the Bruins, they will most likely run into a much more well-balanced North Carolina squad.

Perhaps I’m biased, but it’s hard to envision Kentucky overpowering all of that stiff competition, despite all the weapons at the Goblin’s, I mean Calipari’s, disposal.

Overall, the SEC improved this season by sending five teams to the dance, all of which rightfully earned their way in. However, it may be at least one more season before any SEC school outside of Kentucky comes away with an NCAA title.

By Collins Peeples “Peeples” Court

By Collins Peeples