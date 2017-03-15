MOEO§(C(D)FIE HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, March 16, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today will have some challenges, because whatever you do, you will encounter obstacles. You might feel like you're behind the 8-ball. Good luck.

Your efforts with a group, or perhaps a friend, will be stymied because of some kind of limitation. It could be financial. There's not enough money in the coffers.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You are highviz right now. Nevertheless, a partner or close friend might object to what you want to do. This will create problems for you. Easy does it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Do not get involved in discussions about religion, politics or racial issues today, because an authority figure will overrule you or shut you down. Just keep a low profile.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Your plans to investigate how to share or divide something likely will be met with resistance. Not everyone is ready to endorse your ideas. Perhaps you should wait another day?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) No matter what you try to do to break out of your rut, some kind of barrier will hold you back today. This is a poor day to ask for permission or an endorsement. Don't ask for anything.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A boss or authority figure at work might squelch your plans. This is why you seem to be world-weary at work today. Just keep on trucking, one day at a time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Children might add increased responsibility today. Plus, plans to socialize and have fun will be met with obstacles. Something will hold you back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is not a good day to ask for permission or anything from a parent or an older family member. His or her answer will be 'Talk to the hand.'

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) It's easy to fall into worry mode today. Remember: 'Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do, but gets you nowhere.'

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your finances look a bit bleak today. (Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?) And so it goes.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You cannot ignore your duties and responsibilities today. It's just a fact. Don't try to break free. Just suck it up and do what is expected.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a strong individualist who likes to investigate things because you plan for the future. You are a perfectionist, with strong opinions. This year you will make an important decision. (It's your year of choice.) During the first half of the year, reduce your overhead expenses so that you are financially strong later in the year. Happiness is having alternatives.

