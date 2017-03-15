News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• Avondale Kindergarten Early Registration – For 2017-18 school year will begin on Thursday, March 16 at 1402 Crestmere, West Memphis during the Parent-Teacher Conferences 4 to 7:30 p.m. Registration will continue through May during regular school hours. For questions call 870-735-4588 or the Marion School website at msd3.org. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017.

• Marion High School Annual CAP (Career Action Planning) Conferences – Thursday, March 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Even though parents have a pre-set appointment time, they are welcome to attend a conference with their child at any time during those hours. For more information parents may call MHS at 870-739-5130.

• Business After Hours – At DeltaARTs, 301 S. Rhodes, West Memphis Thursday,

March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Sponsored by the West Memphis Chamber of Commerce.

• Crittenden County Landlords Association Meeting – Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Shoney’s West Memphis. Kim Hollowell, County Assessor, will be the speaker.

• Steudlein Learning Center’s Annual Fundraiser Fish Fry – Friday, March 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. Drive Thru/ Pick Up Only. $12 per plate. Tickets must be presented when you pick up your plate. Come by the office to purchase your tickets at 207 Balfour, West Memphis. Proceeds benefit Steudlein Students.

• Crittenden County Election Commission Meeting – Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission Office, 110 Center St., Marion. The purpose of the meeting is to certify the results of the Special Election held on March 14.

• Girls Empowerment Symposium – Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Interceding Christian Center, 414 Thompson Ave., West Memphis. ‘I am my Little Sister’s Keeper’ focusing on girls ages 10-19 years of age. Hosted by Crittenden County Health Department in partnership with Interceding Christian Center.

• Music at Trinity in The Fields – Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m., 100 Military Road, Marion, Christian Brothers High School Saxophone Quartet sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• City of Earle Council Meeting – Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Earle City Hall Annex building, 1005 Second St., Earle.

• Good Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Mobile Food Giveaway – Friday, March 24 at St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

• East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Meeting – Tuesday, March 28, 10 a.m. at the Crittenden County Senior Center, 103 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Area caregivers are encouraged to attend and are welcome to bring friends or family members. There is no fee to attend. For more information call Janis Waddy at 870-494-3300.

• 67th Annual Lions Club Pancake Breakfast – Tuesday, March 28, 6 to 10 a.m. at 406 S. Avalon, VFW Post 5225, West Memphis. For tickets contact Brian Petty at 870-735-0477.

• Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. Open to all ages and skill levels with a 4 mile, 14 mile and a 45 mile route that will go to the Harahan Bridge Big River Crossing. $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Ride starts and finishes at the courthouse square. Registration available online at www.marionarchamber.org or 870-739-6041 or at the Chamber office at 13 Military Rd. Contact Tracy Brick for more information tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• St. Michael’s Catholic School Annual Auction – Saturday, April 1 at the Meadowbrook Country Club. Contact the school office at 735-17390 about sponsorships or tickets.

• Kathy Sorrels Daniel: Earth, Wind and Fire Art Exhibit – An opening reception for the new body of work that celebrates the Delta region, April 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the ASU Mid-South Donald W. Reynolds Center, 2000 W. Broadway, West Memphis.

• DeltaARTS – “Hello, Shakespeare!” Public performance on Friday, April 21.

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster. Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o r g

• Art on the Levee at Waverly – DeltaARTS pARTy that benefits the arts education programs of DeltaARTS while offering Southern-fried hospitality at the beautiful home and grounds of Jerri and Pat Chase at Waverly Plantation (7250 Waverly Rd.) in Proctor. Also features live music, Gus’s Fried Chicken with all the trimmings, a silent auction of artwork from more than 30 area artists and tours of the historic plantation April 29 from 5 p.m. ‘till…

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer.

• Marion School District School Choice – Marion School District participates in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015. The Act allows parents to apply for admission for their child to attend a school in any district beyond the one in which the parent resides. If a student desires to attend a school in a nonresident district, the student’s parent shall submit an application to the nonresident district. The application must be postmarked no later than

May 1 of the year in which the pupil would begin the fall semester at the nonresident district. Applications may be obtained at Marion School District office, 200 Manor St., Marion. The deadline is May 1.

• The West Memphis School District Participation in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 – Parents and legal guardians of children residing outside the West Memphis School District who are interested in sending their child/children to the West Memphis School District for the 2017-18 school year may pick up and application at the WMSD Central Office located on 301 South Avalon. The Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 provides a process by which parents may apply for the admission of their child to attend a school in a district outside the district in which the parent resides.

The parent must first submit an application to the selected non-resident district. The application must be on a form approved by the Arkansas Department of Education.

The application must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester at the nonresident school district.

Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending the WMSD under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act. The notice complies with all provisions of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870- 792-7648.

