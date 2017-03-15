Recognition Received

WM council earmarks $80,000 for Jackson Neighborhood Center

Block grant money will fund renovations, repairs

After two rounds of Community Development Block Grant public hearings and a preliminary allocation proposal, West Memphis City Council moved more money toward reopening the Roberta Jackson Neighborhood Center. While the official Statement of Community Development Objectives dealt with an overall $290,000 grant, the bone of contention was over more funding to rehab and repair the neighborhood center in hopes of its reopening.

City council ordered the building boarded up in June of 2015 after it was found in poor repair and disarray on voting day in November 2014. Staffing, key control, lock changes and collecting deposits and fees from group holding activities at the center were challenges the city could not handle. When the building at 1300 Polk closed electrical problems, broken thermostats, clogged commodes, broken windows and doors led the city council to cite health and safety reasons to shutter the building.

During the decision to close the building, City Treasurer Frank Martin listed the problems and said some of what he had seen was beyond description in a polite conversation.

“It stunk in there, let’s just say that,” said Martin.

Since then the road to repair the neighborhood center in Ward 2 has been pretty quiet, that is until CDBG fund hearing this year opened an avenue to fund the fixes.

After the hearings City Planning and Development Director Paul Luker proposed a first-ever $40,000 allocation to help the city rehab the neighborhood center. But before the final decision City Councilors pushed back for more, amending the plan by moving another $40,000 from one CDBG bucket to another to benefit the neighborhood center.

“We don’t actually have a quote as to how much it will be,” said Ward 2 Councilor James Pulliaum. “I’d like to channel more into it so we can do enough to actually reopen the center. If there is some left we can always come back and reapportion it.”

The draft proposal called for $40,000 allocation to the project but councilors wanted $80,000.

“The draft had $40,000 in the public service category and $40,000 in the public facilities category and what you want to zero out the public service and move it to facilities,” confirmed Luker.

“Yes, then we can utilize the building after some cosmetic changes,” said Pulliaum.

While the council established some more funds for the fix by amending the proposal other obstacles remain before the center could reopen.

Staffing the building with a city employee appeared to be the general consensus among the councilors. A written job description, and finding funds to staff the position have not been undertaken by the city. A fee for use schedule had been passed by council but too long ago for anyone to remember the details for the discussion. All of that needs to be handled as the allocated repair funds serve to rehabilitate the center in preparation to reopen.

Using community input, the balance of the $290,000 CDBG funds go toward a specified activities under grant requirements. Housing rehabilitation and demolition each have about $75,000 earmarked for use. Communicating fair housing practices will cost $3,000. City expense to administer the grant will cost the city $55,000.

City Council responded in unanimous voice vote in favor of the amended block grant statement with nine out of ten city councilors at the meeting. Councilor Marco McClendon was absent.

By John Rech