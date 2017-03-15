Valley View girls blaze past Lady Pats

The Valley View Lady Blazers girl’s soccer team netted seven goals this past Monday against the Marion Lady Patriots

sports@theeveningtimes.com On a dreary, rainy Monday at Valley View High School, an exhausted Marion Lady Patriots soccer team (33-0) struggled to keep pace with the Valley View Lady Blazers (5-2-1), falling 7-0.

The Lady Blazers struck three times in the first half and continued to pour in goals as rain continued to pour on the ground, striking another four times in the second half.

The Marion ladies, who have played six games in the past week, ran up and down the pitch on fumes, according to Lady Patriots head coach Tyler Shrum.

“Our main problem was that we’re tired,” Shrum said. “We played three games last week and a tournament Friday and Saturday. The conditions were bad and we’re just not feeling it right now.”

After only allowing two goals in an opening week of the season that saw the Lady Patriots jet out to a sparkling 3-0 record, the Marion ladies have now allowed nine total goals in their last two scheduled matches.

“Our defense is just dog tired,” Shrum said. “They’ve played a lot here lately. We have a really good goalie, Maggie Aureli, who’s really confident. She’s an absolute hoss in the goal. But when you give up 30 shots, something’s going to go through eventually.”

Adding to the weather and fatigue, several injuries also slowed down the Lady Patriots in Monday’s defeat.

Freshman Autumn Waggener, who scored the opening goal in Marion’s 4-0 victory over Jonesboro-Westside, clanged knees during a warm up drill before the game and was forced to sit out the entire match against the Lady Blazers. Nadalie Barns, a Lady Patriot defender, also sat out the loss with a deep bruise in one of her calves. The loss of Barns dealt a big blow to the Marion defense, according to Shrum.

“She’s one of the best, most aggressive players we have on defense,” Shrum said of Barns.

With so many injuries and players needing rest, players who normally don’t start are earning plenty of playing time. The experience the reserves are getting now could pay a handsome reward later in the season, according to Shrum.

“Our starting lineup is very experienced and good, but our backups are still pretty green at the moment,” Shrum said. “I tried to sub in a lot of girls this past game because the conditions were terrible against a very good Valley View team. After this weekend, I feel a lot more confident in our backups.”

The Lady Patriots look to find a second wind in their next match against the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane (3-10) tonight in Jonesboro, before getting a much-needed week of rest.

“We have a game against Jonesboro Wednesday and I don’t think we’ll be fully rested then,” Shrum said.

“Following that game, we have spring break and that will give us some time to recoup, get some extra practices in and fix what we have going on offensively and defensively.”

Tonight’s match between the Lady Patriots and Lady Hurricane tips off at 5 p.m. in Jonesboro.

By Collins Peeples