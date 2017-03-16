AGFC asking anglers for feedback

Outdoor Sportsmen enjoy good eating, good company

Times Outdoors Columnist Almost all outdoor sportsmen enjoy eating good food, especially if it’s wild game. Over the last couple of weeks I have been fortunate to enjoy good food and good company. I told you about the deer burgers and chili at Angel’s Way Baptist church with the group of men that meet once a month. It is open to the public and on March 21, 2017, there will be a fish fry. Any man or boy is welcome.

Last Thursday night I was invited to eat with the Sportsman Club that meets the first Thursday of the month at Uncle John’s in Crawfordsville.

This is the oldest wild game supper club in the area. It was started 51 years ago and met at Bill’s Grill in Marion. That fine old eating place has been closed for many years, but the old timers, folks of my age group, tell many stories about the BBQ and other fine food. Bill Harris would cook up any wild game that was brought to the restaurant, so it was a natural place to start an eating club. The club has met at several other restaurants throughout the years and now calls Uncle John’s home. The meal was hot tamales and chili made by Mark Felker. He hand made 24 dozen tamales and a lot of good chili. There was plenty of food with enough left to take home for a family member to enjoy.

The president is Bill Weaver and the secretary is Joe Young.

Joe keeps the record book that goes back to the first supper on Feb. 3, 1964. Each meal is recorded listing the members present, what meal was served, and who furnished the food.

Currently there are 21 members with 8 board members, comprised of the oldest member, who determines who is admitted to the membership and the overall well being of the club. You have to be asked to join the Sportsman Club. Bill Weaver and Parker Eubanks were in the first group who started the club.

For some reason, they do not allow lawyers to join, but they can come as a guest. It probably goes back to the beginning of the club.

There were many old stories told and it was announced that the next meal would be rabbit. Anything Uncle John’s prepares is always super good! Ducks Unlimited was started in Crittenden County in 1973 and was called the East Arkansas Chapter. The first banquet was at the Meadowbrook Country club. After a few years other chapters were started in the area including Earle, Hughes, and Marion. About 10 years ago the East Arkansas Chapter disbanded leaving the Marion chapter the largest in the region.

Justin Callahan and Erwin Burton are co-chairmen and have helped make this chapter the 2nd net money raiser in the state. The banquet was held last Saturday. There were over 400 DU members enjoying the meal prepared by Beast Mode BBQ. They served 300 pounds of pulled pork, 240 chickens, and 200 pounds of pork loin all cooked behind the Greenway Equipment Company and served hot to the hunters and their guests. There were many prizes and raffles with not only sporting equipment, but nice prizes for every one. Tickets were sold and there were many items available on both live and silent auctions. The evening was a success with old friends visiting and many stories were shared. I am sure all the stories were the absolute truth! It was a winner for the ducks.

Fishing time is with us and I need some pictures and stories so we can all enjoy your trips. Don’t forget that young fisherman or fishergirl. The chances are they may catch more and bigger fish than the old folks.

