Bad weather, good times

Kamp Karefree back in business; big crowd at Goldsby Supper

Times Outdoors Columnist The fishing for crappie and bass has been unusually good in February and early March, but this latest bout of rain and cold weather has caused lockjaw in our local lakes. Before the weather change I drove around Horseshoe Lake and visited with fishermen at both Bond’s Ramp and Karefree. The results were mixed with the “better or more experienced” fishermen having good catches of eating size crappie and bass. I visited with old friends Aaron Throckmorton and Jimmy Lepard and they had the drink box full of nice fish. If you don’t know the lake, the cooler tends to be empty. There had been a bass tournament and there were several nice limits of bass caught. Since this weather change, even the pros like Ronnie Tice are having trouble catching the fish. Horseshoe Lake in a strong wind can be very dangerous. Don’t chance it, come back another day.

While checking the boat ramps, I noticed that the Kamp Karefree restaurant was open and there were several cars in the parking lot. It had been closed for some time. I got a pleasant surprise of good smelling food when I walked in the door. Ms Shirley Reed, Angela Love-Clausen, and Michelle Clausen are the new owners and operators and have really cleaned up the old place and made it a pleasure to eat there.

They had the Grand Opening on March 3, 2017. The restaurant is open Wednesday-Sunday with the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. They offer a full menu anytime and have a breakfast buffet on weekend mornings. Friday night is an all you can eat sea food buffet of fish, frog legs, shrimp, crabs, and all the trimmings. Saturday night is steak night with ribeyes cut and cooked to order. All fried foods are cooked in peanut oil. The prices are reasonable and the food is very good. By the way, the kitchen and rest rooms were clean.

The fishing pier is now open with a cost of $5 per person for all day fishing with close parking. Opening night was very busy with lake residents and other folks enjoying the good food.

Last Saturday night the annual Tommy Goldsby Memorial Wild Game Dinner & Auction was held at The Shop at Mark Pirani Farms. There were over 500 people enjoying great food and visiting friends on a very snowy night. This was truly a wild game supper with deer, duck, quail, and crappie prepared to perfection. There were live auction items ranging from an all day fishing trip with Bill Dance to deer, bear, and duck hunting trips in Saskatchwan, Canada. The bidding was very brisk as Dr. Glen Fenter was the auctioneer.

The silent auction had 105 items with many varieties of guns, hunting trips, pictures, and jewelry.

The purpose of the event was to raise funds to continue the scholarships for concurrently enrolled high school student. This has been a very successful program that allows junior and senior high school students to take college classes at ASU Mid-South College that count toward both high school and college graduation. Tommy Goldsby started the scholarships in 2001 and it continues to benefit all students in Crittenden and surrounding counties who meet the GPA and placement test requirement. It has become a model for many schools.

Tommy Goldsby was an ardent hunter and sportsman who owned several hunting clubs in both Arkansas and Mississippi. Tommy was a friend to many folks and enjoyed just helping people. I guided for him for several years for ducks, deer, and turkeys and never heard any one say a harsh word about Goldsby. When you met Tommy, he became a friend. This successful wild game dinner will help to continue his legacy.

On Tuesday March 21, 2017, Angel’s Way is having a fish fry at the church at 7 p.m.

It is open to any man or boy. All you have to do is show up and enjoy a great meal and greater Christian fellowship. Give the church a call for more information at 870-739-1110.

The weather will get better and so will the fishing. Be sure to take that young fisherman with you. You will both enjoy the trip. Send me some pictures and stories. Lakeside Taxidermy is ready to mount your trophies.

By John Criner