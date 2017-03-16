Doss receives All-State honors

Marion senior Shaun Doss was named to the 6A All-State Basketball team for the first time in his high school career

Shaun Doss received All-State honors, rewarding the Marion senior and captain for his efforts on the hardwood this past season.

The news that Doss received his first ever All-State honor, caught the Marion shooting guard off by surprise.

“I was pretty surprised,” Doss said. “I didn’t know I was going to get it. That wasn’t my focus. I was just working to try and win a couple of games and win state, and I ended up getting that. So, it was pretty surprising.”

Marion Patriots head coach Irving Clay praised his senior’s ability to buy into the Patriot program, allow the system to work for him and develop him into the player he is today.

“If you do the right things, it works for you and that’s what happened with Shaun,” Clay said.

“You have to take care of things academically, personally, socially and spiritually, and when you do those things, you have good results.”

Doss (6-5, 185) takes his talents to the collegiate level next season, but is still undecided on what school he will attend. The Marion senior plans to visit Moberly Junior College and East Central Junior College, among other schools, following next week’s spring break.

At the next level, Doss plans to disprove an aspect of his scouting report that states the shooting guard can only drive towards his right side.

“Most people say I can only go right because that’s what I was doing,” Doss said. “I was going right and scoring on people, but why stop going right when you don’t have to. If they would’ve stopped me I would’ve went left.”

Wherever Doss signs, Clay feels his star player will succeed in all aspects of college life.

“You have to be able to make it academically,” Clay said. “I’ve noticed Shaun can do that. That’s first and most important.

You do that and the rest will take care of itself, as long as he doesn’t change and stays positive. I’m happy and excited for him.

The potential there is great.”

Doss plans on playing in one more game before his high school career comes to its conclusion. Marion’s lead scorer will take part in the Delta Showcase on April 18th in Blytheville.

Although he leaves Marion after this semester, Doss feels that the Patriots will be a dangerously good team next season if his former teammates continue to work hard and stay focused.

“Stay focused and don’t let anybody get between you,” Doss said as words of encouragement for his teammates. “And keep working hard because hard work pays off. I honestly believe they will have a great team next year.”

By Collins Peeples