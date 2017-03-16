H©E©§C©IPE HOROSCOPE

11 to JJtaDy 21

For Friday, March 17, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You can sweet-talk anyone into anything today, because both Mercury and Venus are lined up with your sign. This gives you a huge advantage.

Secret affairs and flirtations are taking place for many of you now. And some of you just have a sweet secret. What a guilty pleasure!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a perfect day to schmooze with younger people, as well as creative and artistic types, because you will communicate with them so well. This might encourage you to change your goals.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs will go well today because you are so charming and smooth. People will be like putty in your hands.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. Travel plans, especially travel for pleasure, totally appeal to you today. Others will be thrilled to visit beautiful places, boutiques, art galleries and museums.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a good day to ask someone for a loan or favor because you are so sweet and diplomatic. Who could refuse you? It's also a good day for financial discussions about shared property and inheritances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) It's easy to schmooze with others today, because Mercury (speech) is lined up with Venus (beauty and love). This is such a winning combo!

23 to Aug. 22) LKEA (Sept 23 to ©ctt» 22)

SCOEPIIO (Osto 23 to Mw» 21) SAGITTAIMIUS (NVo 22 to ©o 21) CAPMCCMEN(Bo 22 to Jaum„ If) ÂQUAE1LFS (Jim, 2 to Fk IS)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your relationships with co-workers will be warm and cozy today, which is why this is a good day to ask for their help or support in any way. You also will enjoy making your workspace more attractive.

SAGITTARIUS Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a fun-loving, flirtatious day. Enjoy social outings, the arts, sports events and playful times with children.

CAPRICORN Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a good day to discuss real-estate deals. It's also a great day for family discussions and plans about redecorating or renovating.

AQUARIUS Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You can make money from your words today, which is why this is a strong day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act or write. Basically, your words are gold!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Trust your moneymaking ideas. Run them up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes. If shopping, you will buy beautiful goodies for yourself and loved ones.

BORN TODAY: You are a strong individual who loves a challenge. You have a great imagination and firm ideas about how to use it. This year will begin quietly. You might not see major changes until next year. However, it will be a year of growth, construction and building. Do what you can to reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position, because you are building for your future!

YOUIBOHN TOBAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)