Lady Greyhounds travel to St. Louis, fall in district championship

The ASU Mid- South women’s basketball team took to the road this past weekend, but returned home with a district championship loss

The ASU Mid-South Lady Greyhounds traveled to St. Louis this past Saturday where the women’s season abruptly ended in the District XIII Championship game with a 77-56 loss to the St. Louis Community College Lady Archers.

Suffering one of only five double-digit losses on the season, Lady Greyhounds head coach Sonja Tate believes the stage was just a little too big for a team of ASU Mid-South women who had never experienced playing in the district championship.

“You hate to say this but I don’t know if we were ready for the stage and that caliber of game,” Tate said. “I thought we hung in there, but we didn’t play our best game. I think we let the pressure get the best of us.” Driving home Tate’s point, the Lady Greyhounds split the two-game season series with the Lady Archers, defeating St. Louis in West Memphis 93-73 in the first match and falling to the Lady Archers in a close 7568 game in the second contest.

“I think the emotions got the best of us,” Tate said. “We just got outside of what we we’re normally doing as a team. Our players were trying to hit home runs. I don’t think we did a very good job of sticking with the game plan as a unit.”

Although the ASU Mid-South women defeated a nationally ranked 13th North Arkansas team in the NJCAA Region 2 Championship game on the road, the Lady Greyhounds suffered familiar road woes in the district match against St. Louis Community College. Playing away from the confines of “The Dog House” is something the Lady Greyhounds struggled with this season, going 5-11 outside of West Memphis.

“You’re going to have things that cause distractions,” Tate said. “But, you have to have a mature enough group to realize that those are petty things. At home, you’re more familiar with your environment than when you step out on the road into a gym that you’re in for the first time and it’s game time.”

Although the Lady Greyhounds season ended this past Saturday, the loss could provide a building block for next season’s team which could include five returning freshman, according to Tate “It’s always important to have someone who’s been there, whether they experience success or failure,” Tate said. “That’s huge in continuing to build and trying to get a national championship. I can speak to them as far as my coaching and playing experience, but when they have teammates who are beside them and can speak on that level, they buy in. Peers teach peers.”

Tate hopes that her group of young ladies not only take experience away from the district loss, but a life lesson as well.

“I try to explain to them, that’s how life is,” Tate said. “When you’re at home, you’re more comfortable. But there are going to be times when you go on a road trip and you have to make that your home. Basketball is such a game of life and it teaches you so much about life. So, I’m just hoping to teach them those type of things and help them transfer those things to life.”

Playing in their last game with the Lady Greyhounds Saturday were Raven Morrow, Samantha Jackson and Ja’Brisha Hawkins.

By Collins Peeples