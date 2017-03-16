Mantha nets five goals, two assists in Riverkings win

A career night from Devin Mantha notches the Riverkings 25th win of the season

www.mississippiriverkings. com SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – Mississippi RiverKings (25-19-2) captain Devin Mantha reached a milestone by scoring five goals and two assists to lead the RiverKings in a 9-2 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (15-26-6) on Saturday night at the Landers Center.

Mantha delivered a wrist shot from the slot 1:23 into the game to give the RiverKings an early lead. Five minutes later, Mantha pushed the puck past Roanoke’s James Kruger on a power play goal for a 2-0 lead. Mike Moran was credited with assists on both goals.

Yet, the Rail Yard Dawgs struck back in the first period. With 4:21 left to go in the period, forward Phil Tesoriero managed to find the net from his knees on a impressive goal to expunge the RiverKings lead 2-1.

In an eventful second period, both squads stayed red hot finding the net. Robert Lindores sent a blazing pass to Dustin Jesseau who back-handed the puck past Kruger for a goal and 3-1 lead. However, the RiverKings turned the puck over to Roanoke’s Zach Tatrn who edged a goal for the Rail Yard Dawgs to cut the game to 3-2.

With 5:43 left to go in the period, the RiverKings capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play opportunity to extend their lead 4-2. Sam Higgins scored on a slap shot with assists from Devin Mantha and Mike Grace.

In the third and final period, the RiverKings advanced their lead 5-2 behind a deflection goal from Brant Sherwood, who had a goal waived off earlier in the game. Team captain Devin Mantha notched his third goal of the game to earn the hat track to lengthen Mississippi’s lead 6-2.

After a brawl between both squads at center ice, Mantha continued his hot streak and tallied another goal with a short-handed team, the fourth of the night for the player. Defenseman Joe Sova also scored to give the RiverKings an 8-2 insured lead with 8:23 to go in the game.

Mike Moran, who tallied six assists on the night, set up Devin Mantha with a quick pass in order to score the team captain’s fifth goal on the night which would secure a RiverKings 9-2 victory.

Brad Barone (14-12-2) recieved the win by stopping 31 of 33 shots and James Kruger took the loss (3-11-3) by deflecting 30 of 39 shots.

From Mississippi Riverkings