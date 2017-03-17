BMI vs. Body Fat Percentage

Crawford addresses LDC crowd at ribbon cutting

Congressman talks trade, taxes, more

news@theeveningtimes.com

U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford spoke about current issues in agriculture during his stop in West Memphis at the Louis Dreyfus Company new complex grand opening.

Crawford addressed about 150 farm producers and agri-business representatives at the ribbon cutting and took time for a personal interview with the

Times. Trade, tax reform, water, cotton and Cuba were among the issues the Representative heard seated on the House Agriculture Committee chairing the subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management.

“This is right in my wheel house,” said Crawford as he surveyed the crowd gathering for the open house.

Crawford viewed the opening of LDC, the fourth granary to locate riverside in West Memphis logistically connecting to international markets, as good economic news.

“Anytime you can improve the business model in the region it is good for farmers,” said Crawford.

“It creates competition. It is better for everybody involved providing another option for farmers from a marketing standpoint. I think this is a great day for east Arkansas to be able to offer this on a bigger scale.”

The congressman delivered his perspective on farm trade and tax reform.

“The border adjustment tax is what is being talked “There is trepidation about how that will impact agriculture. I’ve heard from those who have major concerns about it. Obviously we want to provide tax relief to Americans but also want to make sure we use tried and true methods to do that. I am not sure how it will effect agriculture. It is premature to comment on it in specific detail because the full package hasn’t been released.”

The congressman indicated that all the details would be published after Obamacare is addressed.

The last time Crawford addressed county farmers EPA regulations under Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) by President Obama was the hot topic. WOTUS aimed at regulating water draining off of property in bayous and rivers. President Trump nixed the regulations ordered by his predecessor during the first 100 days in office.

“Waters of the U.S. was repealed,” said Crawford.

“President Trump issued a rescission of the executive order. That will be a great relief to not only farmers but to business and property owners around the country. It was a huge overreach, an expansion of the Clean Water Act that gave unprecedented authority to a couple of agencies that did not really have authority under the Clean Water Act to the extent given in WOTUS. I was glad to see

it rescinded.” King Cotton is back on this year’s menu in Congress.

Crawford pointed to

the impact on southern agriculture.

“For this part of the country its cotton this year,” said Crawford. “We are going to bring cotton back into title one. That will go a long way to shore up a safeguard for the cotton market. That will be one of the biggest changes you’ll see in the next farm bill.”

Crawford swept up remaining issues facing the committee.

“Cuba trade is going to be an ongoing issue,” said Crawford. “We’re getting a lot more support for that from both sides of the aisle. More Republicans are coming to the table recognizing the opportunity it presents to farmers. It’s now under a two billion dollar market but we estimate it would probably double under the span of five years. That is good for us in Arkansas for sure. In a broader sense it helps us be a part of reforms taking place in Cuba.”

Reforming supplemental nutritional assistance program to deliver value to taxpayers and consumers will be heard in committee. Strengthening safety net structure for farmers will take shape over the year and up for discussion after the November election according to Crawford.

By John Rech