Church Announcements

Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

1823 E. Broadway, West Memphis: Annual Family & Friends Day, Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. Special guests include Pastor Sims and the St. Luke Baptist Church of Earle, The Anointed Praise & Worship Ministry of Sister Carolyn Troup & Sisters in Christ of Harvest Time MB Church, Pastor Patrick Moody of El Shaddai Ministry, Sis. Kathleen Williams of God’s Way Ministries, Sis. Bernice Prater of Second St. John and I’m A Part Male Chorus. Other invited churches include Unity Baptist, Shiloh, New Beginning, Morning Star, Tabernacle of Faith, New Zion, United Fellowship, Philadelphia Ministries, Divine Gateway Ministry and YOU the Christian Community. Marlene Thomas, chairperson.

Bishop Lawrence Vaughn, pastor.

Crossroads Baptist Church, 163 Cnty. 245, Hughes: Common Ground Celebration Sunday March 25 at 5 p.m. for an afternoon of music and sharing of God’s Word.

Earle Baptist Church,

1515 Second St., Earle: Come Revive Your Spirit with a combination of Pastors and Ministers from the Great City of Earle.

Hosted by Pastor Tony Wells Wednesday, April 5 through Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guests include Rev. Bobby Luckett, Jr. on Wednesday with lecturer Minister Buddy Nash. Rev. Darrell Smith on Thursday with lecturer Pastor A. Lester and Bishop C. L. Moore on Friday with lecturer Pastor F. Gamble.

El Shaddai House of Restoration Ministry,

3323 Hwy. 77 So., Marion: 2017 Spring Cleaning Revival Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1. Guest speaker Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Apostle Jermaine Weeden of Kingdom Deliverance International Ministries of Gilmore. Friday at 7 p.m.

Pastor Rodney Richardson of New Life Global Ministries of Osceola. And Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Jerome Elliott of Bridging The Gap Ministries of Blytheville.

I’m A Part Missionary Baptist Church, 600 Vanderbilt, West Memphis: Celebrating 38 years as a church family at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Guest speaker William Robinson and 1st Baptist Church Family of Little Rock.

Power and Praise with a Purpose, Pastor William Robinson. A. K. Parham, pastor.

Kingdom Seekers Women’s Department:

Presents ‘A Mary & Elizabeth Encounter,’ A time of visitation with confirmation. Prophet Jessica Davis, host. Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, March 19th at 12 noon. Guests include Prophetess Julia Bibbs of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Prophetess Alisa Gibson of Southampton and Prophetess Dwana Whitaker.

Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hughes: Family & Friends Day Program Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. Guest speaker Rev.

Samuel Beason from St.

John MB Church of Brickeys & St. John MB Church of Hughes. Sis.

Terry Nesbitt from St. John MB Church of Hughes, emcee. Rev. Cornell Jackson, pastor.

Marion Church of God,

1747 Hwy. 64 W., Marion: Revival Sunday, March 19 at 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday March 21-23 at 7 p.m.

Evangelist Jumping John Ritcheson.

Marion Church of God,

1747 Hwy. 64 W., Marion: Spring Fling on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Easter bunny will be there so bring your kids to get their photo taken. Also live music, a bake sale, a silent auction and booths with antiques, arts and crafts. Guests include Christopher Tucker at 10 a.m., Minister Reagan Mills & The Marion COG Sanctuary Choir at 11 a.m., Vesse at 12 noon., Pastor Jarvys Jones & Temple of Refuge Praise Team at 1 p.m., and Denise Brooks & New Life Tabernacle Choir at 2 p.m. There will be vendors from Plexus, Monat, Plunder, Lularow and Younique. A 10 x 10 booth can be rented for $25. For more information contact Shirley Miller at 870-6360415.

Mt. Calvary Church,

2101 E. Jackson, West Memphis: Appreciation Program for Bro. Travis Green Sunday at 3 p.m.

Guests include Heavenly Peace MB Church, Morning Star MB Church, Atkins Family, Worship & Ministry, New Beginning, soloist Beverly Williams and more. Minister Derrick Barnes, emcee. Gary Hibbler, pastor.

Old St. Paul News: There will be children’s church this Sunday. Bible Institute on Wednesday’s from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 22nd, and 29th. Frederick S.

Anthony, pastor.

Pilgrim Rest Church of Jericho: Celebrating Annual Family & Friends Day Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Guest speaker Bishop Brian Olden and his congregation Zion Hill of Hernando, Mississippi and New Jerusalem of Blytheville. Dinner will be served. Sis. Mary Ann Robinson, sponsor. Rev. C. Whitfield, pastor.

Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, Sunset: Deacons and Mothers Day Program Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Special guest Mt.

Nebo Baptist Church of Tunica Mississippi and Bishop Eric Jackson.

Evangelist Lisa Marble, emcee. H. W. Showers, host pastor.

Second St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: Gospel Explosion Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. featuring: Blending Voices, Sisters In Christ, guest soloists, and special guest Gospel Consolators.

Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle: Abundant Life Conference Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

and Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m.

Speaker Bishop Ron Webb of Mt. Calvary Powerhouse Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. All events are free to the public. Complimentary dinner served after each service.

Elder Sherman Smith Sr., host pastor.

United Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church: Annual Usher Day Sunday at 3 p.m.

Guest speaker is Pastor Joe Harris along with his church Tabernacle of Faith Ministries of West Memphis. Rev. A. L.

Townsend, host pastor.

Agape Christian Center,