Diabetes Lunch-N-Learn

Forrest City Medical Center to host free community event April 4

FCMC Marketing Director Over the past twelve years, the prevalence of diagnosed diabetes and obesity in the US has increased in every state, and statistics for Arkansans are among the worst in the nation. At least one out of every ten adults in Arkansas has been diagnosed with diabetes, and one in four classified as obese, according to Centers for Disease Control data.

Many diabetics in the state remain undiagnosed, making it impossible to know the total number of Arkansans with diabetes. But, there is a way to know about the disease, its risk factors and symptoms, and how to manage diabetes.

Forrest City Medical Center will host a free Diabetes Education Lunchn- Learn on Tuesday, April 4. This program, presented by Diabetes Educator Trish Thielemier, RD, LD, CDE, provides the information and tools needed to manage diabetes and live a healthier lifestyle. Thielemier presents with a clear and easily understandable approach, providing a unique presentation of what diabetes is, how it affects the body, and how it can be managed.

This free Diabetes Education Lunch-n-Learn program is not limited to those already diagnosed with diabetes. Anyone with family history of diabetes, who may experience possible symptoms of diabetes, or who has a concern about possible future diagnosis of the disease is welcome to attend. The program will be held in the Forrest City Medical Center In-Service Classroom on Tuesday, April 4, from 12 noon until 1:30 pm, and only a limited number of spaces are available. Although there is no registration fee, advance registration is required and a light lunch will be served to all registered attendees. To register, call (870) 2610444, or visit www.ForrestCityMedicalC enter.com and click on “Community” and “Healthy Woman Events.”

From Janet Benson