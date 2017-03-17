How to protect yourself from bug bites this spring and summer

A Health Alert from Forrest City Medical Center

FCMC Marketing Director As the weather starts to warm and people begin enjoying outdoor activities with trips to the swimming pool, summer barbeques and camping. This outdoor fun also brings us into contact with nature and in turn, with bugs. Bugs such as mosquitoes, ticks and fleas cause annoyance and pain when they bite and can even spread harmful diseases. Some bug bites are not treatable by vaccination or medication. Knowing how to avoid and treat bug bites and stings will help make outdoor fun both safe and enjoyable.

Using insect repellant is an easy way to take precaution against bug bites. There is a variety of repellants available at your local convenience store. Consider the type of pest you want to ward off. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends EPAregistered insect repellants that contain at least 20 percent DEET to protect against mosquitoes, ticks and other bugs. There are other options that protect against mosquitos but are less effective on ticks and other bugs. Read the label and choose a repellant that will ward off the native pests in your area.

Another preventive measure is to be cognizant of peak exposure times. In general, mosquitos tend to be most active at dawn and dusk; however, their patterns may change depending on location. Clothing serves as a protective barrier between your skin and mosquitos and other insects. People traveling to areas where there is a high risk of contracting disease can minimize the amount of exposed skin by wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants. You can spray your clothing with repellant to help deter bugs, but make sure to remove that clothing upon going indoors and wash off the repellant as most repellants include chemicals that should not be ingested.

If you are concerned about contracting a mosquito or bug-spread disease such as Zika, consider avoiding travel to places of high risk. It can be disappointing to miss a trip to the tropics because of the threat of contracting illness, but for individuals at high risk of developing complications such as pregnant women and children, it is worth deterring travel to places with disease outbreaks.

If you are concerned about bug bites in eastern Arkansas, or have questions about the safety of traveling to certain destinations this summer, consult your primary care physician for recommendations and tips on how to protect yourself from bug bites.

From Janet Benson