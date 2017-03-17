Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

Condolences

Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family of Jana Blackford, who passed away on March 7. Memorials can be sent to: Health Organization Student Association (HOSA), 1 Patriot Drive, Marion, AR 72364, Attn: A. Rawls.

Church News

Larry Pipkin announced that March 12 was his last day at Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church. He is moving on to the Town of Glencoe, which is between Ash Flat and Salem. The new church will be a Christ Centered ministry geared towards the motorcycling community, but focus will still be fulfilling the commandments of our Lord Christ and his teachings.

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

March 17th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Patricia Sherman, Colburn Gage, Joel Linn, J.D. Rogers, Cory David Latham and Harriette Wise Jenkins. Happy Anniversary to: Joe & Judy Cox. In Memory: Joe Oswalt.

March 18th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Sydni Nicole Duvall and Joseph Cupples.

March 19th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: William Clinton Burch, Zachary Coats and Tami Newell.

March 20th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Eli West, Monica S. Haygood and Jack Range.

March 21st – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Jack Moss, Barbara McKee, Kelly Pouncey and Gail Thompson. Happy Anniversary to: Guy (Gene) & Shirley Arnold. In Memory Ray Bennett.

March 22nd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Katie Allison Porter, Elizabeth Allison, Ben Baker and Jimmy Collins. Happy Anniversary to: Steve & Barbara Bernard. In Memory: Delma Dillahunty and Ruby Griffen.

March 23rd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Harley Arnold, Caitlin Elaine Brown and Bettie Tarr. Happy Anniversary to: Mr. & Mrs. Darryle Long, Nikki & John Burns and Bill & Kristen Bernard.

Bunko

This month the Horseshoe Lake Ladies bunko played at the home of Lethia Jo Cupples. Jennifer Burch was hostess. This month there was a roll-off for most big bunkos, between Lethia Jo Cupples, Tasha White and Holly Bacon, with Lethia Jo winning roll-off. Holly Bacon had high score for the evening. There was a roll-off for low score between Pat Walters and Lethia Jo Cupples, with Pat winning roll-off. Tasha White had the traveler’s pillow at the end of the evening. The ladies enjoyed Corn Beef and Cabbage, Rolls, assorted fruit with fruit dip and Key Lime Pie, Jennifer did this with a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

Calendar of Events March 17th

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

March 18th

Mass, 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

March 19th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

March 20th Memorial Service, 2 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church for Nancy Irene Jopek.

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6:30 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

March 21st

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Quorum Court meeting, 9 a.m., Courthouse Marion.

St. Francis County Master Gardener meeting 11:30 a.m., St. Francis Museum, Forrest City.

Crittenden County Master Gardener meeting, 6 p.m., County Extension Office, Marion.

Horseshoe Lake Fire Dept. meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Station on Lake Estates Drive.

March 23rd

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

March 24th

Next weekly column appears.

