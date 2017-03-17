Hurricane blows past Patriots on the pitch

The Marion boys’ soccer team fell to Jonesboro this past Wednesday, 6- 2

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Patriots soccer team (1-4-1, 0-4) fell to the Jonesboro Hurricane (7-3-0, 3-1-0) this past Wednesday 6-2.

Much like their previous game against Valley View, the Patriots played well in the fist half, only trailing 2-1, before losing ground late. However, Patriots soccer head coach Craig Smith sees improvement in the second half performance of his squad.

“It was better than Valley View,” Smith said. “We had a stronger second half. We got a goal in the second half.

This time instead of it being the entire second half, it was more the last 15 minutes when it started falling off more so.”

Parker Holland got the scoring started for Marion, finding the back of the net in the first half. Holland, who took over the attacking midfielder role for the Jonesboro match, received a pass from Gryce Gray before besting the Jonesboro goalie in a oneon- one battle for the first Patriots goal.

The second score for Marion belonged to Garren Baker. Cesar Arreola set up Baker beautifully, passing the ball into the box where Baker finished the sequence off by pushing the ball past the Jonesboro goalie.

However, the two goals served as too little offense for the Patriots to pull out their second conquest of the season.

However, Smith believes the Patriots are on the right track by finding the right substitution packages to use and understanding when to use them.

“We were making more substitutions this game,” Smith said. “I think that was helping. That was helping keep us fresh and I think once we get our sub rotation down and we figure out that rotation, that will help.”

The Patriots take a break from the pitch for a week due to Marion’s spring break. Smith hopes his players take time during their off days from school to rest and recuperate.

“I just want them to rest and relax a little bit,” Smith said. “We may meet up a couple of times but in my opinion it’s nice to get a break during spring break.”

The Marion boys soccer team returns to action on March 27th when the team hosts Green County Tech at 7 p.m.

By Collins Peeples