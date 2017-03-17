Patriots squeeze past Mustangs

Marion created its own offense during a slow hitting Wednesday night, executing a suicide- squeeze in the sixth inning for the goahead and eventual gamewinning runs

Forrest City – Despite the bone chilling cold here both in the air and at the plate most of the evening for the Marion Patriots (4-4 overall, 2-1 6A/5A-3 Conference), the visiting Patriots caught fire on the base paths and ran away with a 6-2 victory over the Forrest City Mustangs (0-5, 0-3).

In the top of the sixth inning with the game tied up at 2 runs a piece, Hayden Hodge stepped into the batter’s box for the Patriots, starting what would end up being the pivotal half inning of the game for Marion with the Patriots first hit of the ball game, a bunt single.

Following a throwing error by Mustangs pitcher Bobby Hardrick, Hodge advanced to second base where he represented the go-ahead run for the Patriots. Jackson Randolph then drew a walk, giving Marion runners on first and second and allowed Braeden Wolford to drop down a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt.

Now with two runners in scoring position, Hodge at third and Randolph at second, and only one out, Peyton Walker stepped up to the plate for the Patriots. Walker squared around to bunt. Catching the Mustangs off guard, as soon as Walker turned his shoulders, Hodge began darting towards home plate, nearly scoring before Walker ever made contact. Walker converted on his sacrifice bunt attempt. Hardrick threw to first and as the Forrest City first baseman lackadaisically handled the ball, Randolph continued sprinting at full speed and scored from second base. Marion now led 4-2.

Marion ran the suicidesqueeze play more out of necessity than creativity, according to Marion Patriots head coach Daniel Kelley.

“We weren’t doing anything else tonight,” Kelley said. “We couldn’t hit the slow ball. So, surely, we can bunt a slow ball. We initially called a safety squeeze but when the first baseman comes up it automatically turns into a suicide- squeeze. Walker handles the bat pretty good. Hodges runs well on the bases. But, it was more out of necessity than want to.”

With the Patriots holding the advantage, Tyler Steele relieved Collin Carpenter to seal out the Marion victory. Steele walked Deviuntae Foster to begin the inning, bringing the tying run to the plate for Forrest City. However, two strikeouts by Steele and a heads up play by Marion catcher Peyton McElroy that caught Foster in a rundown allowed the Patriots to escape the sixth unscathed.

Marion created some cushion to their lead in the top of the seventh inning as Mathew Baker sparked a two-out rally for the Patriots with an infield single, Marion’s second hit of the game. Following a Hodge walk, the Forrest City centerfielder misplayed a ball which allowed Baker to score from third. The final Marion run came from Wolford who drilled a pitch, hitting the third base bag and driving home Hodge.

A one-two-three inning for Steele completed a twoinning save and allowed Marion to travel home victorious.

Carpenter, who started the game for Marion, gets the win after pitching five innings while allowing two runs (both in the first inning) on six hits. Carpenter also struck out five batters in his five innings of work. Steele, who pitched the final two innings, comes away with the save after only allowing one base runner to reach, on a walk, and striking out two Mustangs.

The two Marion seniors, Carpenter and Steele, made for a dominating duo on the mound, despite, what Coach Kelley calls, one of Carpenters more subpar outings.

“It’s probably (Carpenter’s) worst outing all year long,” Kelley said. “He walked two tonight in five innings and coming into tonight he had walked one batter in 10 innings. I don’t want to say he didn’t do a good job. He did a good enough job for us to win the game but it wasn’t as good as he has done.”

“And you can always count on Tyler Steele,” Kelley said of his reliever. “Tyler’s a competitor. He’s a strike thrower.”

Hardrick pitched the complete game for the Mustangs and picks up the loss in the outing.

The Patriots are next slated for action March 23rd as the Marion team travels to Mumford High School for the Covington High School “Best of the West” tournament. Marion opens the tournament off against Magnolia Heights at 4 p.m.

By Collins Peeples