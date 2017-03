The Public Record

David W. Kindig, 27, and April A. Austin, 28, both of West Memphis

March 9

Albert E. Lopez, 22, and Victoria S. Barron, 25, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi J’Aire J. Darden, 20, and Teva N. Riggins, 21, both of Parkin

March 10

Oscar A. Sanchez, 36, and Iris N. Fuentes, 37, both of Memphis Roger N. Whitfield, 51, and Teonna T. Hinton, 48, both of Marion Miquel A. Torres, 36, and Ma I. Monjaraz, 37, both of Memphis Devon X. Terrell, 21, and Sussan A. Hernandez, 27, both of Memphis Wilfredo Flores, 42, and Andrea R. Wise, 48, both of Millington Walter M. McClanton, 29, and Margarita A. Hayes, 25, both of West Memphis Willie H. Bingo III, 24, and Tarina E. Brooks, 30, both of Marion Michael J. Thompson, 40, and Kerry D. Nestler, 39, both of West Memphis Walter F. Mejia, 26, and Adelmy O. Lopez, 19, both of Memphis Antonio Villarreal, 29, and Scarleth D. Gazo, 29, both of Memphis

March 13

John B. McFadden, 50, and Lawrie L. Brewer, 54, both of West Memphis Santos I. Palma, 46, and Herodita Concepcion, 31, both of Memphis Bhavin D. Patel, 24, and Barnisha S. Patel, 23, both of Shelbyville, Tennessee Roberick E. Jackson, 47, and Shayla M. Jones, 33, both of Turrell Juan A. Cano, 30, and Yudit E. Espinoza, 30, both of Memphis

March 14

Julio Valenzuela, 19, and Pilar J. Garcia, 17, both of Memphis Marcus A. Iezzi, 37, and Mari J. Underwood, 26, both of Marion Jarred P. Bolen, 18, and Samantha L. Ales, 18 both of Oxford, Mississippi Joseph P. Marelle, 34, and Mary L. Loeb, 32, both of Marion

March 15

Juan A. Amezquita, 44, and Julia P. Quezada, 48, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions March 7

Anthony Williams vs. Ann Dixon Freddie Gilliam vs. Patricia Yvonne Page

March 8

Patrena Lynn Henderson vs. Lee Andrew Henderson Jr.

Tarsha Wauneka Cosby vs. Travis Sentell Cosby Ferret S. Williams vs. J. D. Williams III Rebecca Shannon vs. Adam Wesley Shannon Allison Nicole Parker vs. Charles Craig Parker Jr.

Dwight E. Conner vs. Wanda Conner

March 9

Kathy Jackson vs. Ronald Jackson

Marcn 13

Katherine Bowen vs. Michael Bowen Ashley Payne White vs. Cotton Lang White

March 14

Debra Ann Hughes vs. Erwin Hughes

Marion Police Reports 02/27/17 – 03/06/17

02-27-17 – 6:00am – 101 Primo Circle – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-27-17 – 6:00pm – 714 Lena – Breaking and Entering 02-27-17 – 4:00pm – 1139 Highway – Theft of Property 02-27-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 02-27-17 – 10:20am – 101 Henry – Persons in Disagreement 02-27-17 – 9:30am – 100 Lucy Lane #8 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-27-17 – 7:00pm – 238 Cabriolet – Disorderly Conduct 02-27-17 – 7:00pm – 238 Cabriolet – Disorderly Conduct 02-27-17 – 6:50pm – 238 Cabriolet – Assault on a Family Member 02-27-17 – 6:00pm – 104 Cypress – Runaway 02-28-17 – 11:30am – 3440 I-55 – Theft of Property 02-28-17 – 6:00pm – 408 E. Brinkley Loop #3 – Breaking and Entering 02-28-17 – 1:24pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 02-28-17 – 3:25pm – 527 Par – Harassment 02-28-17 – 5:30pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 02-28-17 – 9:40pm Highway 77 – Careless and Prohibited Driving / Speeding / Carrying a Weapon 03-01-17 – 5:00am – I-55 North Bound Weight Station – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 03-01-17 – 8:00pm – 600 N. Rivertrace – Criminal Mischief 03-01-17 – 11:30am – 549 Par #11 – Domestic Battery 03-01-17 – 8:00am – 418 Danner – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 03-01-17 – 8:00am – 545 Par – Theft of Property 03-01-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 03-01-17 – 5:48pm – on School Bus – Bullying / Battery 03-01-17 – 10:50am – 206 Shiloh – Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 03-01-17 – 7:15am – 515 Par – Fleeing 03-01-17 – 1:19pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 03-01-17 – 4:40pm – 91 Sherwood Cove – Domestic Battery 03-02-17 – 1:00pm – 3477 S. Highway 77 – Harassment 03-02-17 – 4:17am – 2100 Highway 77 – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 03-02-17 – 9:00pm – 539 Par #3 – Theft of Vehicle 03-03-17 – 11:30am – 3635 I-55 – Persons in Disagreement 03-03-17 – 1:53pm – 1 Patriot Drive – Assault 03-03-17 – 2:30am – 1120 L.H.Polk – Loitering / Criminal Trespass 03-03-17 – 11:42am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 03-03-17 – 3:00pm – 129 Miller – Forgery 03-03-17 – 6:50pm – 441 Birdie – Breaking and Entering 03-03-17 – 8:40pm – 3733 I55 – Possession of meth or Cocaine Purpose to Deliver LT 2 GM / Drug Paraphernalia with Purpose to Use / Possession of SCH IV or V with Purpose to Deliver 03-03-17 – 9:50pm – 406 Ridgefield Cove – Persons in Disagreement 03-03-17 – 9:00pm – 338 Redwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 03-04-17 – 11:00pm – 903 Elizabeth Cove – Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 03-04-17 – 6:00am – 529 Par – Harassment 03-05-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 03-05-17 – 1:35pm – 338 Redwood Cove – General Information

West Memphis Police Reports 2/27/17 – 3/6/17

2/27/17 9:30 AM 746 W Mcauley DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/27/17 1:37 PM 1800 N Missouri ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/27/17 3:49 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/27/17 4:30 PM 1009 S Service RD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/27/17 5:22 PM North 18th Street / Scootwood Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/27/17 5:48 PM 1106 Balfour RD DOG BITE 2/27/17 6:33 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/28/17 2:12 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/28/17 2:22 AM Walker/ Broadway FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 2/28/17 2:31 AM Ferguson/Goodwin CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING 2/28/17 2:41 AM 300 S Avalon ST CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING 2/28/17 3:25 AM Mound City Rd and I40 west Off Ramp GENERAL INFORMATION 2/28/17 9:36 AM North Missouri/Dover HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC INSULTS, TAUNTS, OR CHALLENGES ANOTHER TO PROVOKE A 2/28/17 10:38 AM 901 N Lakeside DR GENERAL INFORMATION 2/28/17 11:08 AM 798 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 2/28/17 12:25 PM 807 Richland Dr. POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/28/17 1:26 PM 1900 Goodwin Ave. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 2/28/17 2:53 PM 2103 Gathings ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/28/17 2:55 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/28/17 3:17 PM 410 S Avalon ST MISSING PERSON 2/28/17 3:18 PM 2950 E Jackson AVE 80 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/28/17 3:38 PM 14 Military RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/28/17 3:57 PM 1900 E Madison AVE LOITERING 2/28/17 4:50 PM 1900 E Madison AVE CARRYING A WEAPON 2/28/17 11:57 PM 16th/Vanburen REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/1/17 12:15 AM 1346 S Avalon St. 7 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/1/17 3:03 AM 2200 E Broadway BLVD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 3/1/17 3:31 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/1/17 1:48 PM 111 Stuart AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/1/17 1:55 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/1/17 2:28 PM 511 N 16Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/1/17 3:37 PM 1550 Ingram Blvd REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/1/17 3:47 PM 25th/Tyler Cove LOITERING 3/1/17 4:53 PM 709 Belmont Dr. HARASSMENT / FOLLOWS A PERSON IN AND ABOUT A PUBLIC PLACE 3/1/17 5:50 PM Broadway/Avalon FOUND PROPERTY 3/1/17 6:26 PM 309 W Barton AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 3/1/17 7:27 PM 315 W Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 3/1/17 9:46 PM Petro Road / Mound City Road POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/1/17 9:57 PM 2808 E Grove DR NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 3/2/17 12:11 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 3/2/17 1:12 AM 301 Autumn AVE 189 HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 3/2/17 3:23 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – PURSE SNATCHING 3/2/17 8:44 AM 500 W Broadway POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/2/17 12:20 PM 308 S 4Th ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 3/2/17 10:11 AM 603 Oxford ST LOITERING 3/2/17 1:55 PM 308 S 4Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 3/2/17 11:59 AM 501 W Broadway AVE Making a Terrorist Threat 3/2/17 2:30 PM 1550 Ingram FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 3/2/17 3:57 PM 509 S Avalon REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/2/17 4:21 PM Clement/ Strafford LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/2/17 5:03 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/2/17 8:45 PM 3700 Service LOOP THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 3/3/17 7:11 AM 2505 E Thompson AVE Homicide MURDER – 1ST DEGREE 3/3/17 12:43 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/3/17 1:00 PM 808 N 14Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/3/17 12:37 PM 429 W Broadway AVE LOITERING 3/3/17 3:16 PM 406 Princeton ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 3/3/17 3:40 PM 230 W Danner AVE 2 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 3/3/17 3:57 PM 3700 Service LOOP 225 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 3/3/17 4:56 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/3/17 6:10 PM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/3/17 6:26 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/3/17 6:28 PM 510 Johnson ST RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / USES FORCE 3/3/17 9:05 PM S Walker / S L Henry THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $5,000 BUT GREATER THAN $1000 3/4/17 1:52 AM 200 W Mccauley St. POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/4/17 4:29 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 3/4/17 4:51 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 3/4/17 5:01 AM 100 Court St. TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 3/4/17 9:50 AM 114 N Stonebridge CV CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 3/4/17 12:30 PM 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/4/17 4:03 PM Ingram/Broadway DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 3/4/17 4:52 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 3/4/17 5:06 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 3/4/17 5:34 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 3/4/17 6:07 PM 1707 Goodwin AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 3/4/17 6:29 PM 300 S Avalon ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 3/4/17 9:07 PM 813 Preston RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 3/5/17 3:40 AM 800 Mlk POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 3/5/17 5:02 AM 1515 Ingram BLVD THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 FROM VEHICLE 3/5/17 5:54 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 3/5/17 9:42 AM 2000 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/5/17 10:25 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/5/17 2:37 PM 1110 N Rich RD ARSON 3/5/17 2:39 PM 2315 E Service RD 150 FOUND PROPERTY 3/5/17 5:54 PM 1550 Ingram THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 3/5/17 6:15 PM 1550 Ingram THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 3/5/17 11:09 PM 1901 Sula LN Robbery 3/6/17 12:03 AM 250 Shoppingway BLVD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/6/17 12:39 AM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE

