Kicking up a storm

Bradford Doherty plays soccer and football for Marion High School. The record holding Marion kicker recently accepted a scholarship offer from Henderson State College where he looks to provide financial relief for his parents by doing what he loves to do, kicking

Marion senior and multisport athlete Bradford Doherty recently accepted a scholarship offer to attend Henderson State University and kick for the Henderson State Reddies.

Doherty says he visited Henderson and left impressed with the program. Sometime after that the Marion senior says his faith led him to accept the scholarship offer.

“I went there, watched one of their football games, and I liked how they coached and worked with each other,” Doherty said. “They have an amazing program. After about two months of hard work and prayer, I decided Henderson was where I wanted to go.”

Henderson offered Doherty after a celebrated high school career with the Marion Patriots. In the past four years, Doherty accumulated many school records, including the longest made field goal in Marion High School history, coming from 45 yards out. Just to make sure the record was cemented, the All-State kicker actually knocked home two field goals from that distance.

“It means everything,” Doherty said of the record. “After kicking for only six months and achieving all the stuff I did — longest field goal, most kickoffs and signing to college — it means a lot. I didn’t have a lot of time to perfect my craft, but with God, he helped me to perfect it. I practiced every day and it really paid off.”

Though Doherty hasn’t been kicking a football for long, he has spent years kicking soccer balls. The Marion Patriots soccer star began his soccer-playing career at six years old. While Doherty excels in dribbling down the pitch, pushing the soccer ball ahead with each foot, he is actually known for scoring in a more unconventional way – with his head.

Doherty explains how he executes effective headers.

“First, I have to get a good ball up in the air to me,” Doherty said. “But the secret is to keep your eye on the ball the whole time. If you take your eye off the ball, then your head won’t follow through to where your target is. At the last second, you throw your head in the direction that you want the ball to go and you let the ball grace off your forehead.”

However, scoring a goal in soccer and connecting on a field goal are very different things, according to Doherty. But, there are some similarities.

“Now kicking a soccer ball and a football are totally different,” Doherty said. “But being able to play soccer my whole life helped me be able to kick a football, because I knew how to kick a ball and how to get underneath it. After I went to some camps and learned how to kick a football, I worked on it day and night until I was able to get it down to where I was pretty accurate. How I kick a field goal is by picking out a target between the goal post, line up with it as I take my steps back, and as I go to kick the ball I square my body up as I go for the ball, because when I follow through the ball will go towards my target and it will go down the middle most of the time.”

Ironically, Doherty’s kicking skills were able to flourish and improve on the soccer pitch, because the Marion record-holding kicker was told he couldn’t play football.

“I was about 5’4” in ninth grade and I loved all sports,” Doherty said. “I tried out for each sport and they said that I was too small for to play. So, I always loved soccer and I thought, ‘why not try it out.’ So, I tried out and ended up being a starter.”

Juggling two sports and academics gets challenging, according to Bradford. When things get overwhelming, the future Henderson State Reddie says his parents provide the motivation he needs.

“When I first started, I did good over the summer,” Doherty said. “Once games started, I was five for five, got caught up in people saying things like ‘Oh my God, he’s great’ and I started missing. I just wanted to give up. But, my dad was there and told me ‘You’re not giving up. You’re great. You could go somewhere with this. You can’t give up now.’” Doherty’s father proved to be right. His son is indeed going somewhere with his kicking skills: to college.

The offer from Henderson takes a financial burden off of Doherty and his family. Relieving that burden is something Doherty has strived to accomplish after finding out his mother, Pam Doherty, was diagnosed with cancer.

“When I found out she had cancer, it was after football season,” Doherty said. “I was still trying to find a college and after that came up I knew we’d be in trouble. I struggled for months because I wanted to make sure I got a lot of money for college so that my parents wouldn’t have to worry about it. Then Henderson offered me and that helped our family out a lot.”

Of course, his mother’s diagnosis affected Doherty in more ways than just financially. Now, when Doherty is not on the soccer pitch, football field or in the classroom, the Marion senior spends his time tending to his family’s needs.

“It’s been really hard because my mom is the best and sweetest person in the world,” Doherty said. “I love her to death. To hear my mom came down with that, it just broke my heart. She’s a warrior.”

Doherty says the best thing he can do to help is mother is to clean the house.

“That’s always what she’s been doing and complaining about my whole life,” Doherty said. “So now that she’s sick, I don’t want her to do it. So, I do it all the time. Also, I get her medicine, go to pick up prescriptions, take my sister to school and do stuff like that.”

Doherty credits his faith for helping him handle the stress of soccer, football, school and his personal life. The Christian faith is something that is very important to the Marion kicker, who gives all credit to God for the ability to accomplish the things he has.

“I was raised in a Christian home and I was raised to know God, and over all these years of struggles I’ve always given it to God to let him handle it,” Doherty said. “And with football, every kick I gave it to God. Everything I did, I gave it to God. I believe this is what he wanted me to do, is kick, and if it wasn’t for him I don’t know if I’d be going to college right now.” If Doherty never plays sports for a living, he would still like to be associated with sports on a professional level. Doherty, who boasts a 3.0 GPA, plans on majoring in Physical Therapy at Henderson State and hopes the knowledge he acquires in doing so may lead him into the sports medicine field.

“It’s a great paying job,” Doherty said of his potential career. “My dad told me about it a few years ago. I thought it was cool job. I’ve always loved sports. So, I want my job to be sports related.”

Doherty begins classes at Henderson State College this fall semester.

By Collins Peeples