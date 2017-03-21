Sports Briefs

The J.W. Rich Girls Club will be holding registration for the upcoming spring softball season starting March 6, for ages 5 and up. The cost is $50, plus annual dues if not already paid. The Girls Club is open Monday through Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. (closed Wednesdays). For more information, call (870) 7325500.

***

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club — TBall, Coach Pitch, Kid Pitch, Machine Pitch Baseball, and Girls’ Fastpitch Softball, and Boys and Girls Soccer signups are currently underway for ages 4 and up. Go by the club, located at 990 N. Missouri St. in West Memphis to sign up, or call (870) 735-1658 for more information. The last day to sign up is Saturday, March 25 at noon.

***

• WMCS Mini Cheer Clinic — Friday, April 7; 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the WMCS Athletic Area. Cost is $45. Performance on Thursday, April 13, at 4:45 pm, at the Tilden Rogers Sports Complex. Help the 2017-2018 Varsity and Junior Varsity cheer squads kick off their year by performing with them at a Black Knights baseball game! Clinic cost includes learning a chant and dance, a photograph with the cheerleaders, a t-shirt, a snack, and one parent entry pass for the baseball game on April 13.

Signg up by Thursday, April 6 at 3:30 pm. Questions, please e-mail cfogleman@wmcs.com.

***

• Delta Beta Sigma 5K —

Saturday, April 29, DBS will be hosting a “Race Against Child Abuse” 5K run/walk benefitting Children’s Advocacy Centers of Eastern Arkansas, a locally-based organization that promotes, assists, and supports the development and growth of every victim of child abuse. $25 to run, $20 to be a 'spirit runner' and $15 for children 6-12 years old. Register online at https://racesonline.com/eve nts/ delta- beta- sigma-5k/participants.

***

• CASA ‘I Run for the Child’ 5K — CASA of the Arkansas Delta has announced their first-ever 5K run/walk, set for Saturday, May 13, beginning in front of the Marion Court House at 9 a.m. More details are coming soon. Visit the CASA of the Arkansas Delta Facebook page for updates.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes

— Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register, contact us a t info@mystudiogray.com, or call 901-303-6221.

• Softball Sign-Ups —