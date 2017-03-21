WWE presents ‘NXT Live’ at Landers Center April 29

Tickets on sale now

landerscenter.com S O U T H A V E N , Mississippi — Live at Landers Center, it’s “NXT Live!” See the hottest brand in sports entertainment as NXT comes to Southaven for the first time ever on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Tickets are on sale now, and are available for purchase at the Landers Centers Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster. com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

NXT is the the developmental territory for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where the superstars of tomorrow learn the ropes and hone their skills. NXT features a mix of upand- coming talent, former independent and international wrestling stars and a fan-friendly environment.

Scheduled to appear are: NXT Champion Bobby Roode, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger, Kassius Ohno, DIY, Ember Moon, Andrade “Cien” Almas, and many more! (Talent is subject to change) Tickets start at $15. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7.

From Landers Center Box Office