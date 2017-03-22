2017 NCAA Tournament: Updated bracket, full Sweet 16 schedule

‘ March Madness’ continues Thursday

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The 2017 NCAA Tournament continues Thursday, March 23, when the Sweet 16 begins. Four games each will be played on Thursday and Friday starting just after 6 p.m.

The Elite 8 begins Saturday night at 5 p.m. and concludes Sunday evening, since games will start earlier that day.

The Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 each still have three teams remaining in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. The ACC, which sent nine teams to the tournament, has only No. 1 seed North Carolina remaining.

Three of the top seeds and two of the No. 2 seeds survived the first weekend. Villanova, Duke and Louisville all were upset in the second round.

Below find a full Sweet 16 and Elite 8 schedule, plus an updated bracket for the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Scroll down for scores and stats from every game.

2017 NCAA Tournament schedule: Thursday, March 23 games (Sweet 16)

7:09 p.m. ET — No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 7 Michigan (Kansas City, Mo.) 7:39 p.m. ET — No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 West Virginia (San Jose) 9:30 p.m. ET* No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Purdue (Kansas City, Mo.) 10:05 p.m. ET* No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 11 Xavier (San Jose) Friday, March 24 games (Sweet 16)

7:09 p.m. ET — No. 4 Butler vs. No. 1 North Carolina (Memphis) 7:20 p.m. ET — No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 7 South Carolina (New York, N.Y.) 9:35 p.m. ET* — No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 2 Kentucky (Memphis) 9:45 p.m. ET* — No. 4 Florida vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (New York, N.Y.) *Approximately 25 minutes after conclusion of first game at site.

Saturday, March 25

TBA vs. TBA (6 p.m., TBS) TBA vs. TBA (8:30 p.m., TBS) Sunday, March 26 TBA vs. TBA (2 p.m., CBS) TBA vs. TBA (4:55 p.m., CBS)

By the Evening Times Sports Staff