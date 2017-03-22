Blue Devils baseball spending Spring Break on the field

West Memphis hosting ‘ Spring Fling’ tourney this week

WM School District This is a key week for the West Memphis Blue Devil baseball team before it hits the middle of conference play next week.

With the weatherman seemingly cooperating with dry weather, the Blue Devils could get in four games this week in their annual Spring Fling at Tilden Rodgers. It would give the squad the reps it needs to be sharp as the important games begin.

Alas, the Blue Devils got off on the wrong foot Monday night in the Fling as a six-run fifth inning by Bald Knob keyed a 10-4 West Memphis defeat.

Still, there were a few positives to come from it on the home side.

'With the kids on spring break I didn't want to go all week without playing somebody, so just playing ball this week will be a big help,' said West Memphis head coach Gary Cordell. 'The conference games start next week, but right now we just want to focus on the teams we're playing this week.'

West Memphis pitching, which has been filling the strike zone thus far, suffered a glitch on Monday night, issuing 10 walks and hitting two batters. It led to a quick 4-0 Bald Knob lead before the Blue Devil offense woke up in the third inning.

Junior center fielder Curtis Washington, who had two hits on the night, slapped an RBI single to left to score Nick Allsbrook, who also had two hits to help lead West Memphis hitters.

The big inning for Bald Knob, however, was the fifth when it took advantage of four walks, a hit batsman and an error for six runs.

'This was the first game where we had a lot of walks by our pitching staff,' said Cordell. 'We just came out flat.'

Staring at a 10-1 hole, the Blue Devil offense still wasn't finished, though.

Despite eight strikeouts with runners in scoring position earlier in the game, Washington's RBI triple over the center fielder's head plated Allsbrook again and it preceded two more runs scored when Austin Sudbury's grounder to shortstop led to a throwing error.

The Blue Devils rapped out seven hits in the fiveinning affair with Sudbury, Mason Kearney and senior Hayden Spears also collecting base hits.

The Blue Devils will close out the fling with games against Harrisburg and Rivercrest on Thursday and Friday respectively.

By Billy Woods