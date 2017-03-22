News Briefs

• Good Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Mobile Food Giveaway – Friday,

at St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

• Hope House Food Give-Away – Friday, April 14. Sign up or call by March 27th to schedule, 870-732-4902.

• Crittenden County Election Commission – Conducting voting machine Logic and Accuracy Testing for the Earle Special Election at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24 at the Election Commission Office, 116 Center St., Marion.

• Notice of Runoff Special Election – For the Mayor of Earle, Arkansas. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning on Monday, March 27 thru Friday, March 31 and on Monday, April 3 at the Crittenden County Courthouse, 100 Court St., Marion. On Election Day, Tuesday, March 14 the polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations: Earle City Hall, 1004 2nd St., Earle and St. Luke Church, 520 Arkansas St., Earle.

• East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Meeting – Tuesday, March 28, 10 a.m. at the Crittenden County Senior Center, 103 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Area caregivers are encouraged to attend and are welcome to bring friends or family members. There is no fee to attend. For more information call Janis Waddy at 870-494-3300.

• 67th Annual Lions Club Pancake Breakfast – Tuesday, March 28, 6 to 10 a.m. at 406 S. Avalon, VFW Post 5225, West Memphis. For tickets contact Brian Petty at 870-735-0477.

• Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. Open to all ages and skill levels with a 4 mile, 14 mile and a 45 mile route that will go to the Harahan Bridge Big River Crossing. $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Ride starts and finishes at the courthouse square. Registration available online at www.marionarchamber.org or 870-739-6041 or at the Chamber office at 13 Military Rd. Contact Tracy Brick for more information tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• St. Michael’s Catholic School Annual Auction – Saturday, April 1 at the Meadowbrook Country Club. Contact the school office at 735-1730 about sponsorships or tickets.

• Hop Over To Woolfolk Public Library for and Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, April 1 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 100 N. Currie, Marion. Children ages 12 and under and their families to join us for an egg-hunting extravaganza that is guaranteed to please. There will be games, crafts and the Easter Bunny himself will make an appearance for photos so don’t forget to bring your camera. For question or additional information call the library

• Kathy Sorrels Daniel: Earth, Wind and Fire Art Exhibit – An opening reception for the new body of work that celebrates the Delta region, April 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the ASU Mid-South Donald W. Reynolds Center, 2000 W. Broadway, West Memphis.

• Holy Week Schedule – Monday, April 10 Trinity in the Fields Anglican Church, 100 E. Military Rd., Marion with speaker John Rech of New Hope Baptist Mission. Tuesday, April 11, Old St. Paul, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis with speaker Horace Tipton, pastor of Trinity Church. Wednesday, April 12 First Baptist Church, 200 N. Missouri with speaker Frederick Anthony of Old St. Paul.Thursday, April 13 at First Presbyterian, 315 N. Missouri, West Memphis with speaker Gary Hair of Calvary Baptist. And Friday at Calvary Baptist, 1600 N. Avalon, West Memphis with speaker David Dobbs of First Presbyterian.

• DeltaARTS – “Hello, Shakespeare!” Public performance on Friday, April 21.

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster. Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o r g

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. through April 28th.

• Art on the Levee at Waverly – DeltaARTS pARTy that benefits the arts education programs of DeltaARTS while offering Southern-fried hospitality at the beautiful home and grounds of Jerri and Pat Chase at Waverly Plantation (7250 Waverly Rd.) in Proctor. Also features live music, Gus’s Fried Chicken with all the trimmings, a silent auction of artwork from more than 30 area artists and tours of the historic plantation April 29 from 5 p.m. ‘till…

• Avondale Kindergarten Early Registration – For 2017-18 school year at 1402 Crestmere, West Memphis during the Parent-Teacher Conferences 4 to 7:30 p.m. Registration will continue through May during regular school hours. For questions call 870-735-4588 or the Marion School website at msd3.org. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017.

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer.

• Marion School District School Choice – Marion School District participates in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015. The Act allows parents to apply for admission for their child to attend a school in any district beyond the one in which the parent resides. If a student desires to attend a school in a nonresident district, the student’s parent shall submit an application to the nonresident district. The application must be postmarked no later than

May 1 of the year in which the pupil would begin the fall semester at the nonresident district. Applications may be obtained at Marion School District office, 200 Manor St., Marion. The deadline is May 1.

• The West Memphis School District Participation in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 – Parents and legal guardians of children residing outside the West Memphis School District who are interested in sending their child/children to the West Memphis School District for the 2017-18 school year may pick up and application at the WMSD Central Office located on 301 South Avalon. The Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 provides a process by which parents may apply for the admission of their child to attend a school in a district outside the district in which the parent resides.

The parent must first submit an application to the selected non-resident district. The application must be on a form approved by the Arkansas Department of Education.

The application must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester at the nonresident school district.

Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending the WMSD under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act. The notice complies with all provisions of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

March 24