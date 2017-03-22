‘Sweet Sixteen’ coming to town this weekend

FedEx Forum to host 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball South Regional

Mediac@Grizzlies.com MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As part of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, FedExForum will be hosting four teams, University of North Carolina, University of Kentucky, University of California, Los Angeles and Butler University, this Friday, March 24 and Sunday, March 26 for the South Regional Semifinals and Final.

All four teams will hold an open practice on Thursday, March 23 beginning at noon with doors opening at 11 a.m.

Admission is free with free parking in the Toyota Parking Garage. Team practice schedules are as follows: 12:00 to 12:50 p.m. Butler 1:00 to 1:50 p.m. – UCLA 2:10 to 3:00 p.m. – North Carolina 3:10 to 4:00 p.m. Kentucky On Friday, March 24, North Carolina will play Butler at 6:09 p.m. for the first game of the South Regional Semifinals, followed by Kentucky vs.

UCLA 30 minutes after the North Carolina vs. Butler matchup (Doors open at 4:30 p.m.). The winners of each game will advance to the South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26 at FedExForum.

Sunday's regional final game time will be announced later this week.

Due to security measures in place that require the use of metal detectors, fans are encouraged to get to the games early to prevent any delays when entering the arena.

From Jason Wallace