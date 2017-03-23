Dirt-N-Skirt Softball Camp April 8

Former Blue Devils standout, Ole Miss teammates to offer instruction to aspiring young athletes

ralphhardin@gmail.com West Memphis alum and former Ole Miss softball standout Shelby Jo Moore (who is probably a little more well-known as Shelby Jo Fenter around these parts) is bringing in a few of her former Rebels teammates to town for a one-day softball camp in a few weeks.

The “Dirt-N-Skirt Softball Camp” will take place on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Marion Rose Softball Complex (just south of Tilden Rodgers Park) in West Memphis.

Girls aged 7-18 of any level (beginner, intermediate, advanced divisions) are welcome to sign up and be a part of the camp, which will include a Q& A session, player and parent recruitment tips, personalized instruction and more.

The cost for the camp is $50 per player, or 2 for $75. The fee includes a TShirt and lunch will be provided.

Joining Moore will be former Ole Miss players Alyssa Invergo, Lauren Lindsey Grace, Carly Hummel and Madi Osias.

Following a day of instruction and lunch, there will be a photo booth and a slip-n-slide (weather permitting).

The camp is sponsored by Fenter Physical Therapy, Pizza Pro, Arkansas Distributing, Marion Minor Medical, Phillips Family Health Care, Lucky 13 Screen Printing and Magic City Kennels.

For more information or to register, e-mail Shelby Jo Moore at dirtnskirt@yahoo.com.

Sign up by March 25. In the event of inclement weather, all activities will take place in the Academies of West Memphis Field House.

By Ralph Hardin