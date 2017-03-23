M(Q)MO§C©IPE HOROSCOPE

For Friday, March 24, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Enjoy schmoozing with others today, because you are charming. This also is an excellent day to shop for wardrobe items for yourself because you feel so good.

This is a positive day! Carve out some privacy. Sneak off somewhere to enjoy solitude. (Perhaps someplace pleasant with something yummy to eat.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will enjoy hanging out with creative, artistic types today. It's a great day to enjoy classes and conferences, group activities or simply having coffee with the gang.

CANCER (June to July 22) Your relationships with parents and bosses are excellent today. Ask for what you want, or push your agenda. Ironically, others might come to you for your creative advice about something.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You will adore traveling today, because your appreciation of beauty is heightened. If you can't travel, then visit art galleries, museums, parks and beautiful buildings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Ask for a loan or mortgage, or a favor from someone today, because you will benefit from the wealth and resources of other institutions and other people. Yes, it's your turn to win!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Relationships with partners and close friends are warm and chummy today. This is a great day for fun with someone you love. In fact, romance might

begin for some of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Relationships with co-workers are positive today. People will help you, or at least they will cooperate. You might see ways to make your workspace look more attractive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Love at first sight might take place for some of you today – hooray! Sports and playful activities with children also will please you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a great day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over for good food and drink. It's also an excellent day to redecorate and make your home more beautiful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You can make money with your words today, which is great news for those who sell, write, teach or act. Meanwhile, relationships with siblings, neighbors and relatives are warm and friendly.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You can boost your earnings today. Look for ways to do this. Meanwhile, you also will want to shop for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

YOU BORN TODAY: Your social skills are superb. You can be reserved or the life of the party. In part, this is why you have the ability to influence others. This year you will benefit from dealing with others. This means your success lies in interacting with other people. Therefore, make friends! Join clubs and organizations. Your social activities will be mutually beneficial.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)