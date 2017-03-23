Marion’s Johnson recognized for championship coaching

Lady Patriots Coach Shunda Johnson received the 6A- East Coach of the Year award and was nominated to coach in this year’s 6A Girls All- Star Game

After a 25-8 season, which included a 12-game winning-streak and the Marion Lady Patriots first every 6A State Championship, Marion girls basketball head coach Shunda Johnson received 6A East Coach of the Year honors as well as the honor of being nominated for All-Star coach in the upcoming 6A Girls All-Star game.

Johnson is excited and honored to receive the 6A East Coach of the Year award, an award that was never her goal when the 2016-2017 season began.

“I’m really excited about the 6A East Coach of the Year, mainly because that wasn’t my goal,” Johnson said. “We had a team goal of winning conference. We make that our goal every season, to win conference and district. I got a phone call right after we beat Jonesboro for the district championship and I knew I had won the following Monday. I didn’t tell the girls because I wanted to make sure that the girls stayed focused on trying to win the next game. I didn’t want to think about (the award). Our biggest goal was trying to win the next game. Preparation for that will knock out anything else you have going on.”

Johnson was also nominated to be a 6A All-Star coach. Three Marion players are nominated to play in the All-Star game, Tyquesha Selvy, Marie Hunter and Jakyya Clay. If Johnson is selected to coach the game and any of those players are selected to play in the All-Star game this June, Johnson would be coaching her own players for one last time in their high school careers. That would be something very special, according to Johnson.

“It would be beyond my dreams,” Johnson said. “It would just be a joy for me to coach them one last time. I couldn’t even explain it. They become like your children to a certain extent. So, I’d love to be able to hang out with them at the All-Star week and coach them up one last time before they go off to college.”

After playing basketball for and graduating from Murry State University, Johnson began her coaching career at East Junior High School in 2000 where she coached 7th-9th grade girls’ basketball and track for six years. In 2006 Johnson began a role as an assistant coach at West Memphis High School.

The 6A State Champion coach moved to the head coaching position at Marion in 2012.

Johnson is usually quite reserved in games, hardly screaming or yelling.

However, she says practice is a much different story.

“I scream and yell repeatedly in practice,” Johnson said. “If I do it in practice, I shouldn’t have to do it in the game. For me, I feel like, coach your kids hard in practice so when game times comes it’s easier. My mantra is to motivate, inspire and encourage female athletes to become competitive, to have discipline and be instructed in athletics.”

Although the Lady Patriots are losing several seniors, such as Hunter, Selvy and Clay, this next season, a core group of players are returning.

Johnson believes those ladies experience and hard work from last season could carry over into and pay dividends next season. “We have some reserves that gave us valuable minutes,” Johnson said.

“Angel Davie, Ashely Harney and Mikiya McAdory are three of those players. We have about three girls as reserves who we know can come right into those positions. We have some ninth graders who will be moving up and we plan on utilizing. So, we’re just looking at doing the same thing we’ve been doing; working hard, doing a lot of skill development, a lot of ball handling and shooting in different scenarios.

Hopefully the girls will do whatever it takes to win.

The Marion mentality has to be ‘Do whatever it takes to win.’” The experience of those reserves should serve as a key factor to a successful season for the Marion Lady Patriots next season.

“I think that will be very valuable for us because they know what it took to get there,” Johnson said.

“So, it shouldn’t be new to them that we’re going to have to work hard. They should be able to tell and demonstrate to the younger girls and encourage them to work hard, harder than we worked this past season.”

Johnson credits her state championship team for sticking to a team-pact to win out and end the year as champions. The Marion ladies did just that, going from a 13-8 club to a 25-8 team and earning the first ever Marion Lady Patriots girls’ basketball state championship.

By Collins Peeples