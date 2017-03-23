Nice weather brings out the fishermen

Times Outdoors Columnist Mother Nature finally gave us a nice weekend with no rain and warm temperatures. That is something we have had very little of so far this year, so I made trips to the different local lakes, starting with Horseshoe. The parking lots at both boat ramps were full, especially the free Bonds ramp that was the launch point for a bass tournament.

While the tournament fishermen were ramping their boats, I got a chance to visit with a “Good Ole Boy” fisherman with a cooler full of nice catfish.

Matt Ashley used to live in Crittenden County but has moved to Beebe and was visiting family back home.

Matt had Justin Ashley, Jeffery Ashley, and Quint Roberson, family members, catfishing with him.

In this time of fancy and expensive rigs, it’s nice to visit with a modest boat and motor owner who caught enough fish for a big supper.

The bass tournament was sponsored by the Lawrence County Bass Club. There were 19 boats entered and they fished from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fishermen weigh in their best five fish and the winner captured the $440.00 first prize in the one day tournament. This club puts on seven tournaments a year and it is open to the public. The big winners were Ricky George and Donny Hancock with almost 20 pounds of bass with the biggest fish almost 8 pounds. After weighing in, all the fish are put back in the lake unharmed. These fishermen do not hurt the resources and help the economy by buying gas, eating at the local cafes, and shopping in our county.

After visiting the fishermen at Horseshoe, I headed to Porter Lake which is a private lake that joins up to Horseshoe. I ran into some old friends, the Wann family that had just taken their boat out and were fussing about the slow fishing. Porter has always been a good crappie and bream lake, but their luck was bad. Eva Wann showed me pictures of good crappie taken last week. Dick and Spencer Wann backed up her story.

That proves the old story, you should have been here LAST WEEK.

On to Midway Lake that did not have many fishermen at either of the boat docks. While driving the levee, I noticed a neat camp on the edge of the lake. Brian Archer and William Herman had set up camp with a couple of tents and fire pit to sit around and tell fishing stories. I did not know these fellows, but they were very friendly and they camp out on the lake quite often.

They had three young men with them who were setting out trot lines. They had caught several cats and a few stripped bass. It’s always fun to meet outdoorsmen and make new friends.

The word is that the crappie are biting at Wapanocca using jigs, but the water is low and it’s hard to fish many of the honey holes. We need a real big rain to fill up these local lakes.

Fishing should get much better as we get into spring. My favorite time is the full moon and the week leading into it. Most fish spawn during this time and that makes it easy to fill up that cooler.

Please send me stories and pictures. Be sure to take that new fisherman with you. Lakeside Taxidermy took in some very nice fish this last week, including a pair of eight-pounders from Horseshoe.

Big Bass

Wynn Wilson snagged this nice fish at Horseshoe Lake. He caught it all by himself.

Submitted photos

By John Criner