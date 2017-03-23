Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

Lake Poinsett

Seth Boone at Lake Poinsett State Park said Lake Poinsett was slowed a little by snow and cold, but he did hear a few good reports about crappie before the storm. They were biting well suspended in the deep water. Bass were slow last weekend, as were bream and catfish. That being said, the park is getting ready for a big year. They recently stocked up on rice slicks, large minnows, rosies, regular minnows and goldfish. This should be a great fishing season! Don’t forget to go by or call (870-578-2064) for information on the crappie/ bream tournament at Lake Poinsett State Park on April 1.

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina (870670-4496) said water level is normal and the water is clear. Surface temperature was 54 degrees. The fishing has been slow the past week. Crappie are fair and have moved deep. Use minnows or jigs. No reports on bream, bass or catfish.

Spring River

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies and Guides said water levels are running at 305 cfs at the spring and water clarity has been mostly clear. The river has been low for easier wading, but this is the rainy season and things could change overnight. With temperatures up and down, some days are really good catching and some are tough fishing. Hatches have been high with everything from tan caddis to mayflies to black caddis.

John Berry in Cotter said the Spring River is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork Rivers. Canoe season is over and there are fewer boats on the river. The hot flies have been olive woolly buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

White River near Newark

Triangle Sports (870-7937122) reported that due the snow over the weekend, there were no reports. Everyone was just trying to stay warm, they said.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission