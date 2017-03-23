RiverKings win 4-2 in shootout, clinch playoff spot

Victory seals postseason berth for team

www.mississippiriverkings. com SOUTHAVEN, Miss – The Mississippi RiverKings (27-19-2) clinch a playoff berth by beating the Pensacola Ice Flyers (21-18-8) 4-3 in a shootout behind Robert Lindores’ hat trick performance.

In the first period of action, both teams displayed tough defense to keep the game scoreless. The RiverKings defense only allowed four shots on goal from the Ice Flyers.

Pensacola’s goalie John McLean stopped all 12 shots from Mississippi in the period.

With the commencement of the second period, the RiverKings won the face off, and forward Robert Lindores guided the puck past McLean with a wrist shot to jump the team to a 1-0 lead with eight seconds into play. 15 minutes later, Lindores notched another goal from the slot with the aid of Same Higgins and Matt Harrington.

However, the Ice Flyers would not go scoreless either. Center Josh Harris cut the lead for Pensacola with a goal with just under two minutes to play in the second period.

In the final period, Pensacola’s John Gustafsson would tie the game on a power play goal with Matt Harrington in the penalty box for the RiverKings. With 14:15 on the clock, forward Robert Lindores tallied another goal from the left circle to certify his hat trick performance which would give the RiverKings a 3-2 lead.

However, the Ice Flyers would tie the game again with 6:12 minutes to play thanks to a wrist shot from Aaron Clarke that forced overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game went to a shootout. In the shootout, Dillan Fox and Mike Moran scored goals to lead the RiverKings to victory.

Brad Barone saved all four shot opportunities from Pensacola during the shootout.

Brad Barone (16-12-2) earned the victory by stopping 25 of 28 shots John McLean (8-6-1) took the overtime loss in the 4-3 defeat.

From RiverKings Media