Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

hbacond7@aol.com

Garden Club

The Hughes Town & Country Club met on March 17, at the Hughes United Methodist Church. This month’s hostesses were Butch Murray and Holly Bacon. The tables were decorated with a St. Patrick’s Day theme. With Spring cleaning around the corner the ladies were reminded if they had any old towels to bring to the next meeting for the Master Gardeners. Also, the ladies were informed if they had scrapable metal they would like to get rid of a trailer would be available April 22. The Program this month was presented by, Russ Parker on Improved Cultivar. Everyone enjoyed Spinach & Apple Salad. Irish Stew served in homemade bread bowls and Cheesecake. This month’s door prizes of purple oxalis went to: Kendra Hayes and Pam Ellis.

***

Easter

The Easter Egg Hunt will be April 1, at 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to donate items, time and monies can contact Marsha Siders at 870-394-2476. This year the Hunt will take place at the Horseshoe Lake Library, since construction is to begin on the New Park.

***

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

March 24th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Shaffer Davis and Mason Adams Lane. In Memory: Tanna Bixler and Ruth Griggs.

March 25th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Jessica Rae Campbell, Bert C. Pouncey, III and Vester Steele. In Memory: Gaye Lang.

March 26th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Davis Taylor, Arlene Stone and Cara P. Brown.

March 27th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Danny Porter. Happy Anniersary to: Nathan & Lauren Cupples. In Memory: Edith S. Dewey and Mary A. Humphries.

March 28th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Paula Clemencia O’Bryant, Adam Patrick, Hugh Michael Owens and Lindsey Driver Gardener. In Memory: James Reece, Jack T. Shannon, Sr. (1985) and Percy Magness.

March 29th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Parker Kyle Scott, Scott Boozer and Woodson Weathersby. Happy Anniversary to: Jason & Margie McCollum. In Memory: Mary Loyce Malone and Bea Cupples.

March 30th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Shae B. Stackhouse, Tom Bonds, Mary Elizabeth Hopper, Johnaton Reynolds and Ellen Carter Mills.

***

Youth Garden

The Horseshoe Lake Youth Group sponsored by the Hughes Town & Country Garden Club will be meeting middle of April to prepare new beds and get ready for this year’s planting season. They hope to meet once weekly until school lets out for summer.

***

Calendar of Events March 25th

Mass, 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Baptist Church.

March 26th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

March 27th Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6:30 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

March 28th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

March 30th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

March 31st

Next weekly column appears.

By Holly Bacon