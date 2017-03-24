Lady Patriots claw their way to successful outing in Bearcat Blast tournament

The Marion Lady Patriots softball team went 2- 1 over a two- day span in the Brooklyn Bearcat Blast tournament which was played in Jonesboro

The Marion Lady Patriots softball team (7-3 overall, 4-0 6A/5A-3 Conference) traveled to Jonesboro this past weekend and won two out of three games in the Brooklyn Bearcat Blast tournament.

The Marion team got off to a rough start in the tournament which included more than 25 teams split into three divisions, falling to Jonesboro-Westside (4-2, 1-1) in the opener 5-3. Westside spoiled a winning performance by Marion’s Hope Phipps in the top of the top of the sixth inning when the nine-hole hitter for Jonesboro-Westside hit a two out grand slam, making the score 5-3.

Looking back on the game, Marion head coach Sean Gray sees all the missed offensive opportunities which limited the Lady Patriots to only three runs.

“What really beat us is that we left nine runners on base in the first five innings,” Gray said. “Not picking those runs up when we had the chance is what cost us in the end. The big thing we talked about after the game is finding a way to get those runs in whether it’s a hit, ball in play or whatever it takes.”

The next day, the Lady Patriots proved that they paid attention to their head coach’s message by driving in nine runs in a 9-0 victory over the Pocahontas Redskins (1-1, 1-1). Marion continuously drove in runners in a second inning which the Lady Patriots scored seven runs.

“We picked those runners up that we talked about the night before,” Gray said. “We got a bunch of hits right when we needed them.”

Destiny King went 3-4 at the plate during Saturday’s win, driving home three runs and knocking two pitches out of the park. Phipps drove in a run as well, going 2-4 at the plate. Phipps also returned to the mound Saturday, seeking redemption from Friday’s five run sixth inning. She found it in the form of five shutout innings in which she only gave up three hits to Pocahontas, a team that reached the 4A State Finals last season. Gray believes that the Redskins may have been intimidated by Phipps who knew some of her opponents well.

“Phipps came in and she was every confident that she kind of intimidated these girls from Pocahontas,” Gray said. “She basically said, ‘I’m ready to go and I want these girls,’ and there was no telling her no. She knew a bunch of the (Pocahontas) girls from summer ball and she felt that she had their number.”

Freshman Megan Adams came in to pitch in the sixth inning and relieved Phipps who threw 11 innings in less than a day. Adams retired the side in order in the sixth, sealing the Marion victory.

“We wanted to get Adams in there,” Gray said. “Phipps had thrown 11 innings in back-to-back games. So, we wanted to give Adams a chance to get her feet wet right then.”

Later Saturday evening, the Lady Patriots played in their final game of the tournament, a 5-4 comebackwin over the Wynne Yellowjackets (6-6, 1-4).

After one inning of play, Marion already trailed 4-0. Three hits and several errors allowed the Yellowjackets to put the Lady Patriots in the hole early.

“It started out pretty ugly,” Gray said.

It reminded ugly for Marion for four innings as the team entered the fifth still looking for its first hit of the evening. They found that first hit and a couple more in the fifth inning, stringing together three hits and five runs.

The rally began with a single by Hartley Charlton and continued with a bunt single and several Wynne errors.

“It was really great to see our girls show that character and heart to not give up, to keep fighting and plugging away,” Gray said. “Really, we just found a way to get around the bases and get those runs in. Mainly just putting balls in play, something we hadn’t been doing until then.”

Adams, who already warmed up her pitching arm in the last inning of the Pocahontas game, picked up the victory over Wynne, pitching a complete game and only allowing one earned run on five hits.

Gray credits his freshman pitcher for remaining focused despite the firstinning errors which put the Lady Patriots behind early.

“She stayed mentally tough, especially for a freshman,” Gray said.

Keeping the Yellowjackets on their toes with a variety of pitch selections kept the Wynne lead from expanding and allowed the Lady Patriots to remain in the game until the fifth inning rally.

“What we talked about between innings is, we decided to mix it up a little more,” Gray said. “We were working inside and working them away from the batter. They really struggled hitting (Adam’s) off-speed stuff.”

The Lady Patriots return from spring break to defend their home field against those same Wynne Yellowjackets on March 28th at 4:30 p.m. Gray believes the Marion ladies feel confident going into the rematch and that Adams will have another solid outing.

“I think we got a lot of confidence from this game, being able to put up five runs on their pitcher who is pretty solid and no-hit us for four innings,” Gray said. “I think we’ll probably split the pitchers with a mixture of Phipps and Adams. I’m really more excited that we got to see their pitcher. I really like the ability that we’re going to have to mix up Adams and Phipps.”

By Collins Peeples