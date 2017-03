Marriage Licenses March 15

Diego M. Mion, 30, and Velvet G. Castillo, 26, both of Memphis Robert C. Cooper, 28, and Jennifer L. Johnson, 33, both of Marion

March 16

Justin T. Williams, 27, and Jasmine N. Pique, 28, Marion Alvaro Gasca, 38, and Yazmin Aquilar, 34, both of Memphis Joshua W. Searcy, 30, and Mallory M. Wilson, 31, both of Sherwood, Arkansas

March 17

Jesus Lara, 28, and Elvia G. Gonzalez, 27, both of Memphis Alexy Jimenez, 27, and Meredith C. Crizer, 32, both of Memphis Demetrius W. Robinson, 47, and Felica R. Carroll, 33, both of Memphis Jaime Utrera, 38, and Beatriz Sanchez, 41, both of Memphis Luis F. Antonio, 23, and Alejandra Cortes, 21, both of Memphis Jason A. Keith, 40, and Victoria P. Reid, 35, both of Jackson, Tennessee Juan C. Rivera, 40, and Claudia P. Lopez, 34, both of Memphis David Godinez, 25, and Maria E. Hernandez, 24, both of Memphis Heber A. Deras, 24, and Solmaira Sanchez, 24, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Merced F. Martinez, 31, and Yessica E. Hernandez, 29, both of Memphis Jose A. Santillan, 28, and Aydee DeLira, 40, both of Hernando, Mississippi

March 18

Christopher J. Lowery, 29, and Ko Lee, 31, both of North Little Rock

Donald L. Ables, 74, and Decema L. Brown, 75, both of Springfield, Missouri Charles H. Nall, 26, and Morgan B. Brinkley, 26, both of Proctor

March 21

Craig Joiner, 41, and Dionne M. Dickson, 36, both of Memphis Rodney T. Bowdery, 43, and Ashley N. Longstreet, 26, both of Memphis Humberto Munoz, 31, and Gladys M. Dubon, 37, both of Collierville, Tennessee Kenneth J. Hightower, 44, of Sardis, Mississippi, and Latambrise B. Mosley, 31, of Batesville, Mississippi Aossay R. Irar, 19, and Kelly A. Walker, 22, both of Byhalia, Mississippi

March 22

Jose D. Ugalde, 35, and Nallely Marquez, 28, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

March 15

Jacquelyn Mia Pettway vs. James Arthur Pettway Sr.

March 16

Lauren Nash Coopwood vs. Christopher Seth Coopwood Stephanie Charmaine Barney vs. Reginald Dewayne Barney Sr.

Monica Kate Phillips-Dover vs. Alvin Dover Colby Renedell Walker vs. Lawanika Maria Walker Dennis Ronald Bohannon Jr. vs. Kristal Inez Bohannon

March 17

Preston Parker vs. Cynthia Ann Parker

March 20

Nichalas Cupples vs. Aston Cupples

March 21

Crystal Saffell vs. Matthew Saffell Brittney Shavonne Moore vs. Timothy Darnell Allen

Marion Police Reports 03/06/17 – 03/13/17

03-06-17 – 9:00am – 176 Judge Smith – Persons in Disagreement 03-06-17 – 8:00am – 3477 Highway 77 – WARRANT Failure to Appear 03-06-17 – 11:00am – 136 Sycamore – Criminal Trespass 03-06-17 – 1:10pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 03-06-17 – 3:53pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 03-06-17 – 1:10pm – 801 Carter – Resisting Arrest 03-07-17 – 3:00am – 328 Alta Vista – Criminal Trespass 03-06-17 – 9:00pm – 209 Gibson – Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 03-07-17 – 10:30am – 140 S. George Circle – Criminal Mischief 03-07-17 – 12:30pm – 294 River Trace – Theft of Property 03-07-17 – 9:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 03-07-17 – 9:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 03-08-17 – 12:45am – 122 Cottonwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 03-07-17 – 12:34pm – 1 Patriot Drive – Battery 03-08-17 – 8:00am – 415 Birdie #3 – Financial Identity Fraud 03-08-17 – 4:12PM – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 03-08-17 – 1:30pm – 2770 Highway 77 – Request for Arrest 03-08-17 – 4:34pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 03-08-17 – 4:30pm Highway 77 – Battery 03-08-17 – 1:30am – I-55 N/B – Aggravated Assault / Interference with Emergency Communications / Domestic Battery 03-08-17 – 5:12pm – 903 Bayou Vista – Arson x 2 03-09-17 – 9:33am – 801 Carter – Battery 03-09-17 – 3:15pm – Marion High School – Theft of Property 03-09-17 – 10:30am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 03-09-17 – 3:30pm – Marion High School – Theft of Property 03-09-17 – 1:55pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 03-09-17 – 9:45am – 913 Bayou Vista – Domestic Battery 03-09-17 – 8:18pm – 910 Pleasant Plains Cove Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass 03-10-17 – 7:45am – 2 Patriot – Runaway 03-10-17 – 5:00pm – 188 Ross – Contempt of Court 03-10-17 – 7:08pm – 711 Lackey Road – Attempted Suicide 03-10-17 – 5:00pm – 329 Park – General Information 03-11-17 – 6:00pm – 3735 I55 – Harassing Communications 03-11-17 – 7:30pm – 121 Hollie Beth Cove – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 03-11-17 – 10:30pm – 95 Cottonwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 03-12-17 – 2:15pm – 306 River Wind – Possession of a Controlled Substance / Disorderly Conduct 03-11-17 – 11:13pm – 404 W. Brinkley Loop #1 – Breaking and Entering 03-12-17 – 9:30pm – 136 Willow – Assault 03-12-17 – 8:20pm – 806 Bayou Vista – Aggravated Assault / Interference with Emergency Communications 03-12-17 – 8:00pm – 832 Sorrell Circle – General Information

West Memphis Police Reports 3/6/17 – 3/13/17

3/6/17 11:55 AM 2416 E Barton AVE C7 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 3/6/17 12:03 AM 250 Shoppingway BLVD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/6/17 12:39 AM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 3/6/17 9:03 AM 100 Court SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/6/17 12:15 PM 2309 Autumn Rd. AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 3/6/17 12:23 PM 601 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/6/17 1:09 PM Unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 3/6/17 3:46 PM 2050 E Broadway AVE FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER ARE FORGED 3/6/17 5:20 PM 1814 E Jackson ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/6/17 7:01 PM 1800 Missouri ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 3/6/17 7:11 PM 1814 E Jackson AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/6/17 7:47 PM 1814 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/7/17 12:57 AM 403 Purdue Ave. POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/7/17 2:15 AM East Polk / South 12th POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 3/7/17 4:09 AM Cherry/Arlington UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE 3/7/17 8:49 AM 787 W Mcauley DR ARSON – DAMAGE $500 OR MORE 3/7/17 10:13 AM 411 S 4Th ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 3/7/17 10:25 AM 409 Ross CV FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS 3/7/17 2:25 PM 410 Princeton ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/7/17 2:26 PM 300 S 15Th St. THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 3/7/17 2:32 PM Unknown THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 3/7/17 2:39 PM 410 Princeton ST VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 3/7/17 4:24 PM 209 Shoppingway BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 3/7/17 4:26 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/7/17 4:37 PM 3901 Petro RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 3/7/17 4:49 PM 501 Belvedere DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/8/17 12:41 AM 1550 Ingram Ave. CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 3/8/17 3:03 AM Avalon/Tyler LOITERING 3/8/17 3:31 AM 1200 Park St. LOITERING 3/8/17 4:59 AM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/8/17 8:19 AM 203 Elizabeth LN CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 3/8/17 9:16 AM 406 Gibson AVE DOG BITE 3/8/17 1:10 PM 300 Shoppingway BLVD 21 MANUFACTURE OF SCH VI CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 3/8/17 1:37 PM Martin Luther King / Petro Rd OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 3/8/17 1:59 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/8/17 2:17 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/8/17 2:39 PM 100 W Court ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / IN PUBLIC EXPOSES THEIR PRIVATE PARTS 3/8/17 2:51 PM 501 W Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/8/17 3:18 PM 501 W Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/8/17 3:58 PM 257 Front ST RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 3/8/17 4:11 PM 2021 Goodwin St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/8/17 4:15 PM E Barton / Ingram Blvd POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 3/9/17 11:37 AM Unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 3/8/17 5:31 PM 318 E Bond AVE FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 3/8/17 5:43 PM E Barton / Ingram Blvd POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/9/17 2:20 AM 2804 S Grove ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEA 3/9/17 3:01 AM 226 S 15Th ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/9/17 3:06 AM 226 S 16Th ST CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 3/9/17 10:21 AM 1600 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 3/9/17 10:43 AM 314 Forrest Park Dr. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 3/9/17 12:05 PM 600 S Avalon ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 3/9/17 12:20 PM West Barton Avenue / Lehr Street SPEEDING 3/9/17 12:36 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 3/9/17 12:39 PM 2810 S Grove DR GENERAL INFORMATION 3/9/17 1:07 PM North 26Th / Fallis LOITERING 3/9/17 1:12 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 3/9/17 1:31 PM 250 Shoppingway BLVD B REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/9/17 3:13 PM 2901 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/9/17 4:40 PM 300 S Avalon ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/9/17 8:19 PM 100 Court ST VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION 3/9/17 9:17 PM 219 W Danner AVE I THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM BUILDING 3/10/17 3:02 AM 800 Mlk PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/10/17 3:03 AM 700 Block of the North Service Road DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 3/10/17 3:24 AM 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/10/17 8:09 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 3/10/17 8:39 AM 1905 E Barton AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 3/10/17 10:16 AM 4004 E Service RD 201 POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 3/10/17 10:29 AM 1101 S Avalon ST D6 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 3/10/17 11:23 AM 409 N 32Nd ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY 3/10/17 3:32 PM 1207 Balfour RD HARASSMENT / SURVEILLANCE AT ONES SCHOOL, WORK, VEHICLE, HOME, TO HARASS, 3/10/17 3:41 PM 316 WTyler AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 3/10/17 4:01 PM 2405 Talonwood DR 448 THEFT OF LEASED, RENTED, OR ENTRUSTED PERSONAL PROPERTY 3/10/17 6:34 PM 508 Oxford ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/10/17 7:13 PM 626 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 3/10/17 9:14 PM 2900 Block Autumn REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/10/17 9:28 PM 2900 Block Autumn TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 3/11/17 5:42 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/11/17 6:09 PM 923 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 3/11/17 6:15 PM 923 E Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/11/17 11:19 PM Broadway/Martin Luther King LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/12/17 1:34 AM 1550 Ingram FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 3/12/17 1:35 AM 2007 E Service RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 3/12/17 1:54 AM 1012 N Avalon ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/12/17 5:40 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/12/17 9:07 AM 2905 Beatty ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/12/17 10:22 AM 100 Court ST NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 3/12/17 10:36 AM South Avalon Street / Auburn Avenue NO SEAT BELT 3/12/17 3:25 PM 1502 Village DR LOITERING 3/12/17 5:48 PM 100 Court SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/12/17 8:21 PM South Avalon/Broadway LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/13/17 1:07 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 3/13/17 1:08 AM 3990 East Service RD 156 GENERAL INFORMATION 3/13/17 1:31 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/13/17 3:24 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION

March 20