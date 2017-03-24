Richland Rocket 5K raises funds for Parent-Teacher Organization

Runners exercise their ability to support a good cause

WM School District Richland Elementary recently hosted a 5K race as a fundraiser for the PTO.

The Richland Rocket 5K race was won in the open division by Wesley Kitchens with a time of 23:12 while K-third grade winner was Myles Holt with a time of 29:58. The fourth-through-sixth-grade winner was Matthew Kearney with a time of 23:49 and the sevenththrough- ninth-grade winner was Bryson Jenkins with a time of 25:23.

In the adult divisions, the 31-40 age group was won by Matt Austin with a time of 25:16, the 41-50 age group was won by Jim Losaro with a time of 41:24 and the 51-and-over age group was won by Alex Alpe with a time of 24:14.

In the girls division, the open division was won by Lindsey Stevens with a time of 26:10 while the K-3 winner was Abby Patterson with a time of 34:43. The fourth-through-sixth-grade winner was Carley Key with a time of 43:52, the winner of the sevenththrough- ninth-grade was Jordan Pulliam with a time of 28:40.

The winner of the 10ththrough- 12th-grade was Amaya Bryant with a time of 37:41. The winner of the 18-30 age group was Kelly Hanson with a time of 31:04. The winner of the 41-50 age group was Leah Patterson with a time of 28:40.

In the fun run, Kristy Wright finished first, followed by Tim Diffee in second and Sally Leger in third. In the kids division it was Carson Catt first place, Logan Crader second and Myles Holt third.

By Billy Woods