Sports Briefs

The J.W. Rich Girls Club will be holding registration for the upcoming spring softball season starting March 6, for ages 5 and up. The cost is $50, plus annual dues if not already paid. The Girls Club is open Monday through Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. (closed Wednesdays). For more information, call (870) 732-5500.

***

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club — T-Ball, Coach Pitch, Kid Pitch, Machine Pitch Baseball, and Girls’ Fastpitch Softball, and Boys and Girls Soccer sign-ups are currently underway for ages 4 and up. Go by the club, located at 990 N. Missouri St. in West Memphis to sign up, or call (870) 735-1658 for more information. The last day to sign up is Saturday, March 25 at noon. ***

• WMCS ‘Little & Loud’ Mini Cheer Clinic — Friday, April 7; 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the WMCS Athletic Area. Cost is $45. Performance on Thursday, April 13, at 4:45 pm, at the Tilden Rogers Sports Complex. Help the 2017-2018 Varsity and Junior Varsity cheer squads kick off their year by performing with them at a Black Knights baseball game! Clinic cost includes learning a chant and dance, a photograph with the cheerleaders, a t-shirt, a snack, and one parent entry pass for the baseball game on April 13. Sign up by Thursday, April 6 at 3:30 pm. Questions, please e-mail cfogleman@wmcs.com.

***

• Dirt-N-Skirt Softball Camp — Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Marion Rose Softball Complex. Girls age 7-18 of any level (beginner, intermediate, advanced divisions) are welcome. Q& A, recruitment tips, personalized instruction. $50 per player, or 2 for $75. TShirt and lunch provided. For more information or to register, e-mail Shelby Jo at dirtnskirt@yahoo.com. Sign up by March 25.

***

• Delta Beta Sigma 5K —

Saturday, April 29, DBS will be hosting a “Race Against Child Abuse” 5K run/walk benefitting Children’s Advocacy Centers of Eastern Arkansas, a locally-based organization that promotes, assists, and supports the development and growth of every victim of child abuse. $25 to run, $20 to be a 'spirit runner' and $15 for children 6-12 years old. Register online at https://racesonline.com/events/ delta-beta-sigma-5k/participants.

***

• NXT Wrestling — Live at Landers Center. See the hottest brand in sports entertainment as NXT comes to Southaven for the first time ever on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Tickets are on sale now, and are available for purchase at the Landers Centers Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster. com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

