When you hit a wall ( and you will) break through it…

Personal Trainer First 50 pounds gone, feeling like I had an “S” on my chest, the scales stop moving.

You question yourself.

What happened? I am not eating any more, I am working out, something is wrong. This is when one of two things happens. You quit or workout harder.

Quit and let the old you back in, nope not me. I decided to work out harder. I have always been in to muscle so a new friend said hire a personal trainer. I thought with my man pride, that won’t help. He, Maurice Blair, can’t know as much as the muscle magazines I had been reading but I will give him a call. During our very first meeting I thought I was going to DIE. I was struggling to breathe, sweat pouring from everywhere, heart racing like I had been running from a bear and we had just finished the 10 min warm up. We did jumps, push-ups on my knees, we made every muscle in my body hurt. I thought I can’t believe I am paying for THIS. I thought if this doesn’t kill me I will lose weight.

After a month of torture the scales slowly started moving again. Then I started to think working out this hard I should be able to eat what I want. Not happening, I would eat something sweet and the scales would go back up, I would go to the buffet, the scales would go back up, I would drink a few extra sodas, the scales would go back up. After a month of getting beat to death in the gym, and cheating on my diet I had lost maybe 5 lbs. So I decided to follow a meal plan and give him one more month. Guess what happened when I did that, 15 lbs came off. I was excited. What happens when you have a win, you celebrate. I started going to the sweets and buffet because I earned it. Guess what else I earned, that 15 lbs came back. I asked Maurice what’s wrong, why did I gain, am I not working out enough? I’m following the meal plan mostly but I was telling him and myself a lie. I have learned that you can’t out exercise the spoon but you can try and lay blame some where else. I fixed some of my eating and the scales showed it. Not wanting to change all the things I had been eating I also added more exercise. I would go on the days I didn’t meet Maurice and do the elliptical trying to make more progress.

Well, when you push harder you have more aches and pains. My knees started hurting, doyou quit or try to find away around it. Quitting was not an option, I decided to go buy a bicycle. Hold on this story is funny now. It wasn’t funny back then. I had just left the gym, knees were killing me. I head to the bike department at Wal-Mart. When I get there and start looking around I see all the bikes that had been put in the wrong spot and you know how we do. Call the department manager over and demand to get the missed priced one, LOL!

This is where God stepped again.

I remember it like it was yesterday. The department manager says, “Sir, you are wanting to pay $100 for this bike but all of our high end Mongoose bikes are on clearance for $150.” I say you are telling me that I can get this $600 bike off the top shelf for $150. She says, “yes sir.” I say I want that bike. She gets someone to get it down and I stroll to the front smiling. I get to the cashier, as she is checking me out she asks, “who are you buying this for?” I say myself. She kinda looks at me funny and says “really.” As I am walking off I hear her and another person laughing.

They were probably thinking how is he gonna get all that on that little bike. Well I did, and up until a 2015 I still rode that bike. Until it was stolen from my son’s school because he forgot to lock it up.

I shared all that to say this — Your body and mind will go through several changes. Everything around you will seem as if it is against you. God has a greater plan and purpose than we can ever dream.

We just have to stay out of His Way and remember after every storm there is a rainbow. Until next month.

Tracy Evans is a personal trainer who is sharing the journey of his personal weight loss success story to inspire others to take that first step to a healthier lifestyle.

By Tracy Evans