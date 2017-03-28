Memphis Redbirds host St. Louis Cardinals in annual exhibition

Current, former and future St. Louis Cardinals face off this Thursday as the Cardinals stop by AutoZone Park for the annual “ Battle of the Birds”

The St. Louis Cardinals fly into Memphis Thursday evening to take on the Memphis Redbirds in the annual “Battle of the Birds” at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds head into Thursday’s exhibition game against their majorleague affiliate with a completely new look, from a new retro logo to a new manager, Memphis Redbirds legend and former second baseman Stubby Clapp.

Former Ole Miss pitcher Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Cardinals.

Fans get a glimpse of the St. Louis starter who missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Another Cardinals’ pitcher making the trip is a face Redbirds fans will recognize, former Redbird and top St. Louis prospect Alex Reyes. Reyes wears a Cardinals jersey as he makes his return to AutoZone Park. St. Louis called Reyes up last season and the 22-year-old flamethrower appeared in 12 games, starting five, for the Cardinals. Reyes won four games, saved one contest and struck out 52 batters while pitching 46 innings with a 1.22 ERA in the big leagues last season. Other noticeable players who have spent time playing in Memphis include a duo of outfielders in Stephen Piscotty and Randall Grichuk.

Also in attendance for the exhibition will be an unfamiliar outfield-face to Memphians in St. Louis’ newest, flashiest addition, former Chicago Cub’s centerfielder and 2016 World Series Champion Dexter Fowler. Fowler looks to add outfield depth to a Cardinals’ team that saw the departure of Matt Holliday this offseason.

In the Redbirds’ dugout will be several more players who have experience playing for the Cardinals.

Memphis’ Luke Weaver, who joined Reyes in the major leagues last season to anchor down an injuryplagued Cardinals pitching rotation, highlights that group of players. Weaver appeared in nine games, starting eight, and struck out 45 batters in 36.1 innings.

The “Battle of the Birds” kicks off the 20th year of affiliation between the Cardinals and the Redbirds. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

By Collins Peeples